Juices: Worldwide Market Analysis & Forecast (2018-2022) - The Growing Awareness of Health-Promoting Benefits of Juice is Driving Growth

DUBLIN, Dec 7, 2018 /PRNewswire/ --

The "Global Juices Market 2018-2022" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global juices market will register a CAGR of over 5% by 2023.

One trend affecting this market is the rising health and wellness trend among consumers. According to the report, one driver influencing this market is the growing awareness of health-promoting benefits of juices. Further, the report states that one challenge affecting this market is the fluctuating prices of raw materials.

Growing Awareness of Health-Promoting Benefits of Juices

Consumers around the globe are focusing on improving their digestive health by consuming healthier foods and beverages. They are increasing the intake of active digestive health ingredients such as functional foods and drinks. It helps them to repair skin health, increase energy levels, and build immunity.

Fluctuating Prices of Raw Materials

The production cost of juices is rising due to the high prices of raw materials. Consequently, the juices manufacturers end up incurring high costs while procuring raw materials.

Market Trends

Key Players

Growing Popularity of Cold-Pressed Juices

Emergence of High-Pressure Processing

Innovations in Flavors and New Product Launches

Fresh Del Monte Produce

Keurig Dr Pepper

Nestle

PepsiCo

The Coca Cola Company

Topics Covered



PART 01: EXECUTIVE SUMMARY



PART 02: SCOPE OF THE REPORT



PART 03: RESEARCH METHODOLOGY



PART 04: MARKET LANDSCAPE

Market ecosystem

Market characteristics

Market segmentation analysis

PART 05: MARKET SIZING

Market definition

Market sizing 2017

Market size and forecast 2017-2022

PART 06: FIVE FORCES ANALYSIS

Bargaining power of buyers

Bargaining power of suppliers

Threat of new entrants

Threat of substitutes

Threat of rivalry

Market condition

PART 07: MARKET SEGMENTATION BY PRODUCT

Segmentation by product

Comparison by product

Global fruit juices market - Market size and forecast 2017-2022

Global vegetable juices market - Market size and forecast 2017-2022

Global other juices market - Market size and forecast 2017-2022

Market opportunity by product

PART 08: SEGMENTATION BY DISTRIBUTION CHANNEL





PART 09: CUSTOMER LANDSCAPE



PART 10: REGIONAL LANDSCAPE

Geographical segmentation

Regional comparison

APAC - Market size and forecast 2017-2022

EMEA - Market size and forecast 2017-2022

Americas - Market size and forecast 2017-2022

Key leading countries

Market opportunity

PART 11: DECISION FRAMEWORK



PART 12: DRIVERS AND CHALLENGES

Market drivers

Market challenges

PART 13: MARKET TRENDS

Growing popularity of cold-pressed juices

Emergence of high-pressure processing

Innovations in flavors and new product launches

PART 14: VENDOR LANDSCAPE

Overview

Landscape disruption

PART 15: VENDOR ANALYSIS

Vendors covered

Vendor classification

Market positioning of vendors

Fresh Del Monte Produce

Keurig Dr Pepper

Nestle

PepsiCo

The Coca Cola Company

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/research/59grll/juices_worldwide?w=5

Research and Markets also offers Custom Research services providing focused, comprehensive and tailored research.

Media Contact:

Research and Markets

Laura Wood, Senior Manager

press@researchandmarkets.com



For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470

For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630

For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900



U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907

Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716

SOURCE Research and Markets

Related Links

http://www.researchandmarkets.com

