JUKI Creates Seamless After-sales Service Experiences with Syncron

TOKYO, Nov. 14, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Syncron™, a provider of cloud-based after-sales service solutions focused on empowering the world's leading manufacturers to maximize product uptime and deliver exceptional customer experiences, today announced JUKI has selected Syncron Inventory™ to optimize its global spare parts network.

JUKI, the top sewing machine manufacturer in the world sought to improve customer satisfaction and generate more value via optimized after-sales service operations. Because today's customers have an on-demand mindset where products should 'just work' and service should be instantaneous, JUKI realized that regardless if a sewing machine is used for domestic or industrial purposes, customers expect their machines to always be up and running.

Prior to working with Syncron, JUKI's spare parts inventory management process was a manual effort. JUKI will now be able to automate the complete spare parts planning process to drive immediate results. Ultimately, the company plans to achieve a delivery rate upwards of 98 percent.

"At JUKI, we always keep business activities focused on the customers' perspective," said Mr. Keiichi Uekusa, Company President, Customer Business Company at JUKI. "As we shift our business to focus on a service model that maximizes product uptime, we wanted to expand our after-sales service capabilities – ultimately shortening spare part delivery lead times and improving the customer experience. With Syncron's exclusive focus on after-sales service and strong reputation within industrial machine manufacturing, it was clear they provided the expertise and dedication necessary for us to succeed."

Mr. Uekusa continued, "We chose Syncron for its ease of use and flexibility and expected results. The Syncron team has always been very direct and prompt to respond to any questions or requests we may have. We are convinced our partnership will give us the competitive edge we need to remain the market leader in our industry."

"We are thrilled to partner with JUKI to enhance its after-sales service operations," said Katsuto Ochiai, Managing Director, Japan at Syncron. "Our companies share a vision for shifting from a reactive, break-fix service model to one focused on maximized product uptime. We look forward to collaborating with JUKI to enhance the customer experience and improve financial performance."

About JUKI

JUKI Corporation is an all-round sewing machinery manufacturer, holding the largest share in the global industrial sewing machine market. Founded in 1938, JUKI is a multinational operator with an extensive network of business bases in Japan, where we are headquartered, and in more than 100 other countries, through which we offer customer support services in more than 180 countries. In FY 2017, we achieved net sales of 103.7 billion yen, through development, manufacturing, and sale of our primary product – industrial sewing machines – as well as household sewing machines and industrial robots which place electronics parts onto printed circuits. Also contributing to the net sales were our offerings of post-sale services and timely delivery of consumables and spare parts. We offer these to enhance customers' convenience and improve their working environment.

About Syncron

Syncron empowers the world's leading manufacturers to maximize product uptime and deliver exceptional after-sales service experiences, while driving significant revenue and profit improvements. From industry leading investments in research and development, to providing the fastest time-to-value, Syncron's award-winning, cloud-based service parts inventory, price and uptime management solutions are designed to continually exceed customer expectations. Top brands from around the world trust Syncron to transform their after-sales service operations into competitive differentiators. For more information, visit syncron.com.

