JULABO USA Waives Virtual Delivery Fee to Support Customers on the Front Line

ALLENTOWN, Pa., May 4, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- JULABO USA, Inc. announced last month that it is waiving its virtual delivery (vDelivery) fee for the foreseeable future while more labs are in need of service support during these unprecedented times due to the effects COVID-19 has had on the nation.

"As more and more labs are under increasing pressure to respond to the growing demands in scientific research, we realized it was our responsibility to help them get up and running more quickly and efficiently," said Ralph Juchheim, JULABO USA's President.

The vDelivery service provides personalized, remote service expertise for equipment installation, set-up, and limited operator training. vDelivery allows JULABO USA to connect their service technicians to customers using well-known smart technologies.

In addition, JULABO USA will be offering expert support through their partnership with augmented reality enterprise software market leader Atheer, Inc. Launched in May 2019, LucaVision powered by Atheer has become an integral part of JULABO USA's service offerings portfolio. Atheer echoed its support, offering unlimited licenses for their own customers, at no cost, until the end of June 2020.

In fact, Atheer has seen a significant jump in usage from a number of key customers since the impact of COVID-19 started to be felt. Porsche Cars North America, for example, reported this week that use of its Atheer-based platform has jumped by 300 percent.

"The partnership with Atheer has opened up additional opportunities for our in-house service team to connect with customers while in-person travel is not possible," commented Dirk Frese, Vice President of Sales, Marketing and Service at JULABO USA. "In the coming months, we will continue to see how our relationship evolves, providing more exclusive content to those customers who utilize their platform."

About JULABO USA

JULABO USA is the leader in highly dynamic and precise temperature control solutions for applications in science, research, laboratories and industry. Products include refrigerated circulators, heated circulators, temperature control systems, recirculating chillers, water baths, flow-through coolers, viscometer baths, sous vide cooking solutions and various accessories.

About Atheer

Atheer is a productivity platform for front line teams – we use Augmented Reality and AI to assist front line teams perform mission-critical work. Founded in 2012, Atheer combines the power of Augmented Reality with machine learning and AI to deliver a secure, flexible, enterprise-grade platform aimed squarely at boosting productivity and speeding recovery.

Contacts:

JULABO USA

Tricia Bowman

Marketing Team

P: 800.458.5226 x1321

E: [email protected]

ATHEER

Geof Wheelwright

Director of Marketing Communications

P: 425-502-2028

E: [email protected]

Related Images

julabo-vdelivery.png

JULABO vDelivery

Logo

Related Links

JULABO USA Website

Atheer Website

SOURCE JULABO USA, Inc.