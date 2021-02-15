Julene Richards named Assistant Market Head at UBS in South Florida

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla., Feb. 15, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- UBS Wealth Management USA announced today that Julene Richards has been appointed Assistant Market Head of South Florida. Julene brings 25 years of experience to the role having previously served as the South Florida Market Supervisory Officer at UBS.

"With over two decades of service at UBS, Julene exemplifies our firm's core values," said Robert Covino, South Florida Market Head at UBS Wealth Management USA. "I know in this new role, Julene's strong work ethic, curiosity for pursuing new endeavors, and ability to help her team grow and develop, will be instrumental in pursuing our growth efforts in South Florida."

As Assistant Market Head, Julene will also be responsible for the South Florida market's growth efforts, as well as identifying and recruiting key talent.

"Creating solutions for our clients and financial advisors has been a passion of mine since I began my career more than two decades ago," Julene said. "It's never a one-size-fits-all approach. We're constantly thinking outside-the-box to tailor solutions for each individual client."

Richards lives in Miramar, Florida, with her fiancé and their three sons. In her spare time, she volunteers at the PACE Center for Girls, where she teaches financial literacy to young women seeking a better understanding of healthy, personal financial habits.

