Jules A. Müsing, Former Senior Executive at Johnson & Johnson, Has Been Appointed Chairman of ZyVersa Therapeutics' Board of Directors

WESTON, Fla., May 7, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- ZyVersa Therapeutics, Inc., a clinical stage specialty biopharmaceutical company developing first-in-class drugs for inflammatory and renal diseases, is pleased to announce appointment of Jules A. Müsing to Chairman of its Board of Directors.

Mr. Müsing is a distinguished leader in the biopharmaceutical industry. He has been Chief Executive Officer, President, and Managing Director of Johnson & Johnson companies in the U.S. and in Europe, and of the Swiss-based company Ares Serono in the US. He also has been Executive Vice President of all Ares Serono companies in North and Latin America.

During his more than 40-year career, Mr. Müsing has been responsible for worldwide licensing and acquisition of pharmaceutical and biotechnology products, as well as creation of strategic alliances and partnerships on a global basis. Under his leadership, numerous multi-million-dollar deals were executed with pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies worldwide. Mr. Musing led efforts to establish Johnson & Johnson pharmaceutical subsidiaries in Japan, Australia, South Africa, Thailand, and other S.E. Asian countries, and he served as Vice President Marketing International for the Janssen Group of Companies Worldwide.

"We are delighted to have Jules Müsing assume the role of Board Chairman at this important time in our Company's evolution," stated Stephen C. Glover, ZyVersa's Co-founder, Chief Executive Officer, and President." As a biopharmaceutical leader with impeccable credentials and a proven track record of success, Jules' knowledge and perspectives will be invaluable as we progress development of our company and our lead renal and anti-inflammatory assets. We look forward to his contributions and insights."

"It is with great honor that I assume the role of Chairman of the Board of ZyVersa Therapeutics," said Jules Müsing. "I look forward to leading our Board of Directors and Executive Management as we further develop our strategy to maximize the value of our novel inflammasome inhibitor and our cholesterol efflux mediator for patients, caregivers, and our investors."

About ZyVersa Therapeutics, Inc.

ZyVersa is a clinical stage specialty biopharmaceutical company leveraging advanced, proprietary technologies to develop first-in-class drugs. Our focus is on patients with inflammatory or renal diseases who have high unmet medical needs. Our clinical pipeline includes a phase 2a-ready asset, VAR 200, a cholesterol efflux mediator for treatment of focal segmental glomerulosclerosis (FSGS), and a novel inflammasome inhibitor with potential for multiple inflammatory diseases. For more information, please visit www.zyversa.com or contact the following:

Karen Cashmere Stephen C. Glover



Chief Commercial Officer Co-founder, Chief Executive Officer, and President kcashmere@zyversa.com sglover@zyversa.com 754-231-1693 754-231-1690

SOURCE ZyVersa Therapeutics, Inc.

Related Links

https://www.zyversa.com

