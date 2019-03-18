Julia Coronado Elected To Robert Half Board Of Directors

MENLO PARK, Calif., March 18, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Robert Half International Inc. (NYSE: RHI) today announced that Julia Coronado has been elected to the company's board of directors, effective March 15, 2019.

Coronado is president and founder of MacroPolicy Perspectives LLC, which provides economic research on monetary policy and global macroeconomic developments. A noted financial market commentator and labor expert, she previously served as chief economist for Graham Capital Management, chief economist for North America at BNP Paribas and senior U.S. economist at Barclays Capital in New York. She also was an economist for the Board of Governors of the Federal Reserve Board in Washington, D.C., for eight years. Coronado holds a Ph.D. in economics from the University of Texas at Austin and a B.A. in economics from the University of Illinois Urbana-Champaign.

Coronado serves on a number of prominent economic panels and boards, including as a member of the Economic Advisory Panel at the New York Federal Reserve Bank, on the Advisory Board of the Pension Research Council at Wharton and on the board of the National Association of Business Economists. She served on the independent advisory board of Robert Half's Protiviti subsidiary until her election to the Robert Half board.

Founded in 1948, Robert Half is the world's first and largest specialized staffing firm and a recognized leader in professional consulting and staffing services. The company's specialized staffing divisions include Accountemps®, Robert Half® Finance & Accounting and Robert Half® Management Resources for temporary, full-time and senior-level project professionals, respectively, in the fields of accounting and finance; OfficeTeam® for highly skilled administrative support professionals; Robert Half® Technology for project and full-time technology professionals; Robert Half® Legal for project and full-time staffing of lawyers, paralegals and legal support personnel; and The Creative Group® for creative, digital, marketing, advertising and public relations professionals. Robert Half also is the parent company of Protiviti®, a global consulting firm that helps companies solve problems in finance, technology, operations, governance, risk and internal audit.

Robert Half has staffing and consulting operations in more than 400 locations worldwide.

