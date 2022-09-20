Julia Pring, MD is recognized by Continental Who's Who

SAN ANTONIO, Sept. 20, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Julia Pring, MD, is being recognized by Continental Who's Who as a Distinguished Healthcare Provider and in acknowledgment of her outstanding accomplishments at South Texas Bone and Joint Institute.

To begin her college education, Dr. Pring completed a Bachelor of Science degree at Bucknell University in 2000. She then attended Loyola University Stritch School of Medicine in Chicago, earning a Medical Degree. Dr. Pring completed an Orthopedic Surgery residency at the University of New Mexico in Albuquerque. She is a distinguished Fellow of the American Academy of Orthopedic Surgeons (FAAOS) and is board-certified in Orthopedic Surgery by the American Board of Orthopedic Surgery (ABOS). The ABOS certifies Orthopedic Surgeons and residents who meet the qualifications for patient care in this specialty.

After completing her education and training, Dr. Pring worked for the Alaska Native Medical Center in Anchorage. At this Level 2 Trauma Center, she treated patients throughout the entire state of Alaska. She gained experience treating many conditions, including complex fractures, severe ligament injuries, joint replacements, and sporting injuries. Dr. Pring worked there for five years before relocating to Pennsylvania to be closer to her family. She began practicing medicine in the Lehigh Valley area in 2014.

Dr. Pring has been practicing orthopedic surgery for 13 years. She currently treats patients at South Texas Bone and Joint Institute, where she addresses all general orthopedic problems. Dr. Pring practices empathy in her work and listens closely to each patient to determine their best treatment plan. She is familiar with both standard and complex musculoskeletal system issues. Dr. Pring uses surgical and non-surgical methods to treat musculoskeletal trauma, spine diseases, sports injuries, degenerative diseases, infections, tumors, and more. She also works closely with other physicians in different specialties and will refer her patients if she thinks they will receive more beneficial care.

Dr. Pring attributes her success to her exceptional mentors, who guided her throughout her career, and hopes to mentor others someday. Staying connected to the medical community, Dr. Pring is actively involved with the Texas Medical Association, the Bexar County Medical Society, and the Texas Orthopedic Association. This year IssueWire recognized Dr. Pring for her achievements in medicine.

In her free time, Dr. Pring enjoys hiking, walking, playing tennis, and spending time with her family, and her two giant schnauzers. She is a competitive curler who previously competed in the World Winter Masters Games in Austria in 2020.

