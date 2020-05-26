Julián Castro, Former HUD Secretary and Presidential Candidate, Joins Forces with Voto Latino; Voto Latino Commits to Registering over 1 Million Voters

WASHINGTON, May 26, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, Voto Latino announced that former Secretary of Housing and Urban Development and recent Presidential Candidate Julián Castro, will join forces with the organization as an advisor, supporting their efforts to engage the Latinx vote ahead of the November election. Castro's experience and dedication to the social welfare and political organization of the Latinx community will be critical to accelerating Voto Latino's work to uplift Latinx political power heading into the general election. Castro will add to the organization's capacity to reach and influence the nation's second-largest voting bloc.

"As I said during my campaign for president, the Latinx community will determine the outcome of November's election," said Secretary Castro. "At a time when Latinos are routinely targeted by the Trump administration and disproportionately hurt by the impact of COVID-19, Voto Latino is doing critical work to register and empower the 32 million eligible Latinx voters across the country. Their fifteen-year proven track record of registering Latinx voters using the most sophisticated, digital native campaigns has cultivated the trust of our community and has resulted in 79% of Voto Latino-registered voter turnout at the polls. I'm proud to partner with Maria Teresa and her team at Voto Latino in this effort, and look forward to Latinx voters saying 'adios' to Donald Trump in November."

"Secretary Castro has been a champion of our community for years and Voto Latino is excited to welcome him," said María Teresa Kumar, Founding President and CEO of Voto Latino. "This particular moment in history is one in which his unique perspective and counsel will be crucial to registering Latinx voters, protecting the health and safety of all voters across the country, and defeating Donald Trump. As we accelerate our proven systems and technology to register 1 million voters, Julián will hit the ground running to amplify Voto Latino's mission in the halls of power."

Secretary Castro joins the organization as Voto Latino launched the Immigrant Neighbor Fund, led a lawsuit in Texas against unconstitutional voting restrictions, and made its first-ever political endorsement.

Voto Latino is the nation's largest political organization focused on registering and activating Latinx voters. Its grassroots efforts are focused on educating and empowering a new generation of Latinx voters, in addition to creating a more robust and inclusive democracy. Through innovative digital campaigns, culturally relevant programs, and authentic voices, we shepherd the Latinx community towards the full realization of its political power. Voto Latino is committed to registering 1 million voters for the 2020 political cycle.

Julián Castro served as U.S. Secretary of Housing and Urban Development under President Barack Obama. Before that, he was Mayor of his native city San Antonio, Texas — the youngest mayor of a Top 50 American city at the time. In 2012 he gave a rousing keynote speech at the Democratic National Convention, during which he described the American Dream as a relay to be passed from generation to generation. Secretary Castro launched a campaign for president in 2020 grounded in the belief that every American should count, and that Washington should put people—not big, special interests—first.

