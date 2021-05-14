Julian Pavone Guinness World Record® Holder is Back Co-Producing New R&B Hit

DETROIT, May 14, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Julian Pavone, holder of the title "The Youngest Professional Drummer" from the time he was four years old, and his sister, Annalisa Pavone, a sought-after vocalist that performed on the Tonight Show at just seven years old, teamed up with Music Composer and Producer, Norman "Ace" West to create the new R&B hit, "Secret Love".

The little drummer baby is not so little anymore. At 16 years old, Julian is taking his God given talents and passion for music to the next level, as he not only provided the drums on this song, but also added his rap lyrics and co-produced with Ace.

"The Pavone siblings have so much to offer, as Annalisa exercises the strength that only a seasoned vocalist would be able to execute," says Ace. "Much like her prodigy brother, who is a genius in the studio, Annalisa adapted to the creative process instantly."

Ace has worked with some of the world's greatest musical legends, including Aretha Franklin, Anita Baker, Aliyah, and currently Annalisa Pavone. As Ace said it best, "We are putting the aces in their places," about Detroit stars he has partnered with to create incredible music and lasting legacies – whose names all coincidentally start with the letter A. "I believe this is a good indication for what Annalisa's success will look like in the years to come."

Recorded at the PAC-3 Recording Studio, located in Dearborn, Michigan, "Secret Love" is jam packed with well-known names in the music business. The song was engineered and mastered by Carl B, whose portfolio of work includes collaborations with Producer R.J. Rice from Barak Entertainment, and artists Michael Jackson, Eazy E, Ginuwine, Timabaland, Shaq, and Ice Cube. The song also features talented musicians Peter Carbone on lead guitar and Kenny Hasenauer on bass.

Not only was the track itself touched by talented artists, but so was the cover art and music video. The "Secret Love" cover art was created by renowned artist Tony Roko, who won the title as Detroit's Best Fine Artist for five consecutive years, according to HOUR magazine. Roko has painted commissions for Jay Leno, Lady GaGa, and many museums.

Trish McGeer, the creative mind behind InGear Productions, based out of Toronto, Ontario, was proud to partner with Julian to create the "Secret Love" music video, along with his new dynamic website. McGeer utilized Julian's artistic input and vision for this brand.

About Annalisa Pavone

Annalisa Pavone is an exceptional vocalist who is involved with her older brother Julian performing and songwriting. She appeared and performed on the Tonight Show in 2013 at just seven years old, along with countless other shows and venues.

About Julian Pavone

A child prodigy at just four years old, when he broke the Guinness World Record® as "The Youngest Professional Drummer", Julian has been featured on more than 300 television shows worldwide – including The Oprah Winfrey Show (twice), Good Morning America, The Maury Show, Martha Stewart, Inside Edition and The Today Show – and in more than 50,000 newspaper and magazine articles. Julian began playing at just three months old, while perched on his father's lap, and became a member of the Cleveland Cavalier's drumline at 15 months. At 19 months, he recorded a CD with legendary bassist Ralphe Armstrong. The Detroit, Michigan youngster went on to make history and is now splitting his time between Detroit and New York. Pavone studies with legendary drummer Gregg Bissonette (Ringo Starr & His All-Starr Band), Dom Famularo, George Dunn, and Joe Leone.

About Norman "Ace" West

Norman "Ace" West is a classically trained pianist/vocalist, billboard top ten writer, and award-winning producer. He has worked with musical legends Aretha Franklin, Vanessa Bell Armstrong, Juvenile, Rick Ross, Lil Wayne, 2 Pac, Young L.A., Young Geezy, New Boyz, MC Hammer, Dru Hill, and Lil Boosie.

About PAC-3 Recording Studio

PAC-3 Recording Studio was founded by Richard Becker in 1965, who helped create the Motown sound while working for Berry Gordy. The legacy continues to succeed with his son Bobby Becker.

"Secret Love" is available on all major music streaming services.

For more information on Julian Pavone, visit: julianpavone.com

SOURCE PEACOCK MEDIA, LLC

