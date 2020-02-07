Julián Puig Hernández's New Book Fábulas De Monte Profundo, Is A Collection Of Awe-Inspiring Fables With Lessons Worth Pondering

Julián Puig Hernández said this about his book: "A man with a child's soul has written for you Fábulas de Monte Profundo ( Fables of Deep Mount ). When you enter these fantastic stories, there will be three hutias that will take you by the hands. After the sparrow, he will put you on his wings and fly to a very sweet coconut palm, and you'll meet a doll that had never been happy. At the end of this road, you'll see a very busy ant carrying on his shoulders a huge leaf. The dialogues are very fluid and dynamic; that's why reading is enjoyable and engaging. The east mountain has the virtue of teaching you how you can overcome the obstacles and be happy in a particularly magical way."

Published by Page Publishing, Julián Puig Hernández's new book Fábulas de Monte Profundo will entertain readers and instill anticipation and wisdom in their hearts and minds as they partake of the fable brimming with a carefree and sagacious spirit.

Consumers who wish to witness an engaging and animated story that leaves memorable values to practice throughout their lives can purchase Fábulas de Monte Profundo in any bookstore, or online at Apple iTunes, Amazon.com, Google Play, or Barnes and Noble.

For additional information or inquiries, you can contact Page Publishing, through the following number: 866-315-2708.

About Page Publishing:

Page Publishing is a traditional full-service publishing house that handles all of the intricacies involved in publishing its authors' books, including distribution in the world's largest retail outlets and royalty generation. Page Publishing knows that authors need to be free to create, not bogged down with complicated business issues like eBook conversion, establishing wholesale accounts, insurance, shipping, taxes, and the like. Its roster of authors can leave behind these tedious, complex, and time-consuming issues and focus on their passion: writing and creating. Learn more at www.pagepublishing.com.

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1086674/Julian_Puig_Hernandez.jpg

SOURCE Page Publishing

Related Links

https://www.pagepublishing.com

