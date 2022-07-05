Julie-Lee Morales, DO is recognized by Continental Who's Who

TAMPA, Fla., July 5, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Julie-Lee Morales, DO, is being recognized by Continental Who's Who as a Top Physician and Exceptional Woman in Healthcare for her dedicated and distinguished work with Envision Healthcare.

Julie-Lee Morales

As a young girl, Dr. Morales was inspired to become a physician after witnessing the health struggles of her mother, who was often hospitalized due to a chronic illness. Dr. Morales wanted to gain the skills required to help sick people, like her mother, become well once again. As a doctor, she treats patients as if they were her family members and works to inspire others, especially young women and minorities, to set goals and make their dreams become a reality.

Dr. Morales holds dual specializations in Emergency Medicine and Family Practice. She has been a practicing physician since 2013, including the past three years with Envision Healthcare in Florida.

Dr. Morales earned her Medical Degree from the Rowan University -School of Osteopathic Medicine in Stratford, NJ. She completed her residencies in Emergency Medicine and Family Practice at Jefferson Health Northeast, formerly Aria Health, in Philadelphia, PA.

In the future, Dr. Morales hopes to find herself in a leadership role in healthcare administration while still maintaining an ongoing medical practice.

In her free time, Dr. Morales enjoys spending time with her three children, ages 10, 7, and 1. She loves chalk painting, baking, and attending her sons' Tae Kwon Do classes.

