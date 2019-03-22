DEL RAY BEACH, Fla., March 22, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Julie Parham is recognized by Continental Who's Who as a Pinnacle Lifetime Member in the Non Profit field for her role as CEO at JPQ 2 Production.



A Non-Profit organization, JPQ 2 Production is a company with a cause.

An accomplished professional, Ms. Parham has over 6 years of experience in her current position.

Throughout her education and training, Ms. Parham earned her MBA from Emory University and her BA in Business and Statistics from Georgia University.

To further her professional advancement, Ms. Parham is a member of the IAW, the ISA, and the South Florida Continuing Education for Haitian Communities.

Mentored by Adam Robinson, Julie dedicates this recognition in loving memory of her mother, Virginia Parham.

