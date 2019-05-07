Juliet 'Jules' Okafor Named SVP Of Global Sales For Habitu8

TORRANCE, Calif., May 7, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Los Angeles, CA -- Habitu8 announced today it named Juliet Okafor as its new Senior Vice President of Global Sales as of March 2019. In this role, Okafor will drive the sales and marketing initiatives around the company's SaaS & behavior performance & support flagship product and ensure customer success and security programs align with business outcomes. She will work directly with founders Chad Loder (CEO) & Jason Hoenich (CPO).

Okafor has shown a passion for helping to identify, develop and provide advancement opportunities for women and minorities in non-traditional fields seeking roles within the cyber security industry. Okafor sits on the Strategic Advisory Board for the International Consortium of Minority Cybersecurity Professionals (ICMCP), Fordham University GSAS Dean's Leadership Council, WSC Inaugural Wicked6 Cyber Security Competition and a host of other committees.

In addition to her current role with Habitu8, she currently helps build role-based security training and awareness programs for the small, midsize and companies across the Fortune 1000 for RevolutionCyber, LLC. Previously, Okafor served as Senior Vice President of Global Security Solutions for Fortress Information Security, where she was the first employee. In addition to helping define go-to-market strategy and lead sales within the organization, on each project she helped various security stakeholders identify, assess and integrate the silos across their enterprise security program. Prior to Fortress, Okafor launched her cyber security career as Global Director of Business Development & Marketing at TruShield Security Solutions.

Okafor received her Juris Doctorate from Temple University – Beasley School of Law, an M.A. in Public Communication and Media Studies from Fordham University and a B.A. in Communication from UMass-Amherst.

Habitu8 founder Jason Hoenich had this to say about Okafor: "From the moment I met Jules, I could sense she knew what we wanted to do as a company. Jules brings an element to the team that can't be described but you can feel, instantly, in the room and on calls. I'm so incredibly excited to have her on our team."

Okafor's statement: "Our society is entering uncharted territory, a new world in which technology and digital innovations can create more vulnerabilities than they solve. I joined Habitu8 because it is a great company, with a great brand - alongside Chad and Jason, we will chart new paths and enable technology that promotes a stronger security culture, minimizes risks resulting from human error and improves overall business productivity."

About Habitu8

Security awareness startup Habitu8 is disrupting the industry with its unique, engaging, and humorous brand of cyber risk training videos.

More information can be found at https://www.habitu8.io.

Photo(s):

https://www.prlog.org/12768624

Press release distributed by PRLog

SOURCE Habitu8

Related Links

https://www.habitu8.io

