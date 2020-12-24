Julio Cesar Cañete Cruz's new book Un Poeta, Dos Estilos, an evoking compendium of heartfelt poems that express wisdom on love, music, and life's elegance

Julio Cesar Cañete Cruz said this about his book: "This book ( Un Poeta, Dos Estilos ) has three chapters. In the first one, there appears the lyrics of nineteen musical themes with different genres, ballads, boleros, salsas, bachatas, and three nonmusical poems that speak of love, heartbreak, messages, etc. In the second, there are tenths telling stories of my life, tributes to other poets, and some themes of situations I encounter along the way. The third, "Le Merequetén," buzzes pure Creole humor, leading to the tenth on how many occurrences appear in addition to well-known stories written in tenths and three songs that speak of everyday life in Pinar del Río, Cuba, where I lived until Bahía Honda. It happened to be from the province of Artemisa."

Published by Page Publishing, Julio Cesar Cañete Cruz's new book Un Poeta, Dos Estilos will usher the readers to a heartwarming poetic journey through literature, memories, and melody that tugs the heart and fills the mind with gratitude and appreciation for life.

Consumers who wish to be inspired by stirring poems that reflect on life's beauty can purchase Un Poeta, Dos Estilos in any bookstore or online at Apple iTunes, Amazon.com, Google Play, or Barnes and Noble.

