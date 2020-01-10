Julio Cesar Cruz "El Coffee's" new book El New York, La Nueva Jersey, a fascinating novel of love between two feuding families

Julio Cesar Cruz "El Coffee" said this about his book: "This novel tells the story of two families from the Netherlands (Holland), the Yorks and the Jerseys, in its southern part. Groningen-Groningen. This fight was passed from generation to generation to the children until it reached its climax with the confrontation of Melany Jersey and Stevens York, who end up falling in love. Coming to marriage after a long confrontation. It is a novel of youthful cut, and only they two grab it by the horns."

Published by Page Publishing, Julio Cesar Cruz "El Coffee's" new book El New York, La Nueva Jersey will enrapture readers as they delve into the moments of love and hope between a man and a woman maid their families' enmity.

Consumers who wish to be inspired and entertained with this Shakespearean book can purchase El New York, La Nueva Jersey in any bookstore, or online at Apple iTunes, Amazon.com, Google Play, or Barnes and Noble.

For additional information or inquiries, you can contact Page Publishing, through the following number: 866-315-2708.

