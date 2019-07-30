July and August are Peak Months for ATV Thefts

DES PLAINES, Ill., July 30, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- A recent report produced by the National Insurance Crime Bureau (NICB) reveals that the end of the summer is when we see more All-Terrain Vehicle thefts. In fact, 19 percent of the total thefts happen in July and August based on theft data contained in the National Crime Information Center (NCIC) database for all 50 states and the District of Columbia.

However, overall the report—which covers the period from January 1, 2016 through December 21, 2018—cites that the number of ATV's reported stolen are down. The most reported ATV thefts were in 2016 with 21,255 and 2018 had the least with 19,363. On average 20,399 ATVs were reported as stolen each year, with Monday and Friday being the most common days of the week for a theft to occur.

"While we are seeing a decline in the number of ATV thefts, it's important to not let your guard down, which is why we encourage ATV owners to take precautions to avoid becoming a victim of theft," said Brooke Kelley, vice president of communications for NICB.

Top 10 states for ATV Theft 2016 to 2018

Texas 6,151 California 5,950 Florida 3,994 Georgia 2,688 Louisiana 2,442 South Carolina 2,345 North Carolina 2,310 Tennessee 2,293 Ohio 2,258 Alabama 2,233

Click here for Infographic

Due to their small size and relatively few factory installed anti-theft features, ATV's can be easy targets for determined thieves.

However, several precautions can be taken to help lessen one's chances of becoming a victim of an ATV theft. Some of these precautions include purchasing aftermarket products, while others focus on being strategic on how the vehicle is stored when it is not in use.

NICB ATV Theft prevention tips:

Store the keys separately and in a secure area when the ATV is not in use.

If the vehicle was built with a steering lock, engage it when the ATV is not in use.

Store the vehicle inside of a locked building, like a garage or shed.

If outdoors, store the vehicle out of sight.

If the vehicle is stored on a trailer, lock and secure the trailer so it cannot be easily connected to and driven away.

Click here to read the full report.

REPORT FRAUD: Anyone with information concerning insurance fraud or vehicle theft can report it anonymously by calling toll-free 800.TEL.NICB (800.835.6422)or submitting a form on our website.

ABOUT THE NATIONAL INSURANCE CRIME BUREAU: Headquartered in Des Plaines, Ill., the NICB is the nation's leading not-for-profit organization exclusively dedicated to preventing, detecting and defeating insurance fraud and vehicle theft through data analytics, investigations, learning and development, government affairs and public awareness. The NICB is supported by more than 1,100 property and casualty insurance companies and self-insured organizations. NICB member companies wrote over $496 billion in insurance premiums in 2018, or more than 81 percent of the nation's property/casualty insurance. That includes more than 92 percent ($254 billion) of the nation's personal auto insurance. To learn more visit www.nicb.org.

