Jumbo Shrimp Goes Southern Style With New Tangy Offering from SeaPak

"At SeaPak, we always want to make sure we're delighting our customers with relevant, on-trend, and delicious flavors," said Kristen Beadon, director of marketing for SeaPak. "Since Southern cuisine is becoming more and more popular nationwide, we hope that these new tender and delicious shrimp will become a staple in homes across America."

Bringing authentic coastal flavor, The Southern Style Jumbo Shrimp has a subtle pickle-brined coating and is breaded to crunchy perfection. And thanks to SeaPak's sweet mustard BBQ sauce included in each pack, these butterflied treats deliver an unmistakable burst of savory goodness with every bite.

Listed at a suggested retail price of $9.99, each 10-ounce package Southern Style Jumbo Shrimp contains 2.5 servings. The oven crispy shrimp come with a 2-ounce container of creamy sweet mustard BBQ sauce for dipping as well as air fryer instructions on the back.

Southern Style Jumbo Shrimp are available at selected retailers nationwide and can be found via SeaPak's product locator.

To learn more about SeaPak, visit the company's website at seapak.com

ABOUT SEAPAK

SeaPak has been using coastal-inspired recipes to make great-tasting shrimp and seafood for more than 70 years. The company is committed to helping busy families reduce stress and increase wellness by offering mindful, authentic, quality seafood products. The trusted name for delicious seafood products since 1948, SeaPak today produces America's No. 1-selling retail frozen shrimp brand within the specialty seafood category. SeaPak is highly regarded within the seafood industry for its adherence to the utmost in quality standards and for its commitment to resource management and sustainability. Learn more about the brand and its commitment to sustainability here.

