JUMEI ALERT: Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. Announces That It Has Filed a Class Action Lawsuit on Behalf of Jumei International Holding Limited Shareholders and Announces a Lead Plaintiff Deadline of June 22, 2020

NEW YORK, April 21, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C., a nationally recognized shareholder rights law firm, announces that it has filed a class action lawsuit in the U.S. District Court for the Northern District of California on behalf of former stockholders of Jumei International Holding Limited ("Jumei"), asserting claims under the Securities Exchange Act of 1934 (the "Exchange Act") in connection with the recently completed acquisition of Jumei by Super ROI Global Holding Limited ("Super ROI") and Jumei Investment Holding Limited ("Purchaser").

On February 25, 2020, Jumei announced that it had entered into an agreement to be acquired by Super ROI, through Purchaser, through a tender offer and subsequent short-form merger for $2.00 per share, or $20.00 per American Depository Share ("ADS"). Super ROI and Purchaser commenced the tender offer on February 26, 2020, and Jumei's board of directors caused Jumei to file a Schedule 14D-9 Solicitation/Recommendation Statement with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission on the same day. The tender offer expired on April 8, 2020, and Super ROI and Purchaser completed the acquisition on April 14, 2020

The complaint alleges violations of Section 14(e) and 20(a) of the Exchange Act based on alleged material misrepresentations and omissions in the Schedule 14D-9. The complaint seeks monetary damages and relief on behalf of the named plaintiff and all other persons who held Jumei shares at any point in time from February 26, 2020 through April 14, 2020.

If you wish to serve as lead plaintiff, you must move the Court no later than June 22, 2020. If you are interested serving as lead plaintiff please contact Melissa Fortunato or Alexandra Raymond by email at [email protected] , telephone at (212) 355-4648, or by filling out this contact form. Your ability to share in any recovery does not require that you serve as a lead plaintiff. There is no cost or obligation to you.

