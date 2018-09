Jumeirah Group Launches Luxury Hotel in Nanjing, China

To view the Multimedia News Release, please click: https://www.multivu.com/players/uk/8405451-jumeirah-group-launches-hotel-in-nanjing/

Jumeirah Nanjing combines China's rich ancient history with modern day living. Located on the banks of the city's Yangzte River, the hotel is situated on the 39-67th floors North Tower within the prestigious International Youth Cultural Centre (IYCC) of the Hexi New District. The striking and iconic architecture was created by the legendary architect Zaha Hadid, whose design took inspiration from a graceful sailing ship, capturing Nanjing's blend of traditional and cosmopolitan style. Jumeirah Nanjing, which offers 212 rooms and 49 suites as well as range of exceptional dining experiences, is set to inspire and delight both local and international guests.

José Silva, Jumeirah Group Chief Executive Officer, said: "Jumeirah Nanjing is a stunning addition to our portfolio and we are exceedingly proud to be selected as guardians of such a significant property. The International Youth Cultural Centre is an architectural masterpiece and its iconic stature is truly impressive. Jumeirah Nanjing is a remarkable destination which will boost tourism to the city, and represents a significant milestone in achieving our global expansion strategy."

With this strategic addition, Jumeirah will expand its luxury portfolio, which currently extends to 22 luxurious hotels and resorts around the world. The Jumeirah Group will be opening additional properties in the Asia-Pacific region including in China and Bali.

About Jumeirah Nanjing:

Discover a new world of elegance amidst the rich cultural tapestry of urban Nanjing. Explore, indulge and enjoy with distinctive dining outlets. Located on level 67, the highest function room in Nanjing creates an unforgettable setting for any special occasion, while on the 63rd floor, the inviting spa facilities and sky atrium pool provide an ideal retreat from the vibrant city.

About Jumeirah Group:

Jumeirah Group, the global luxury hotel company and a member of Dubai Holding, operates and manages a world-class portfolio of 15 properties in the Middle East including the flagship Burj Al Arab, 5 properties in Europe and 2 in Asia with 18 properties currently under construction around the globe.

http://www.jumeirah.com

For further information, please contact:

Jumeirah Corporate Communications

Vicki Morley, Senior Director

E-mail: Vicki.Morley@jumeirah.com

Direct: +971-4-366-5785

Mobile: +971-52-956-8073

Visit us at jumeirah.com



(Photo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/743060/Jumeirah_Group.jpg )



Video:

https://www.multivu.com/players/uk/8405451-jumeirah-group-launches-hotel-in-nanjing/

SOURCE Jumeirah Group