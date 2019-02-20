Jump start your social media in a day.

SILVER SPRING, Md., Feb. 20, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Tired of marketing training with questionable results? At the Customer Academy, you construct an entire social media marketing campaign, from start to finish, in a one-day workshop.

Maryland! Anthony Odole and Peter Brooks announce the formation of The Customer Academy. Our class provides everything needed to be successful in marketing and sales on social media today.

Odole and Brooks will guide 15 students as they each build an online sales and marketing machine. In one day, each business will create Facebook ads, a landing page, a pop up, an email autoresponder and a thank you page.

The two instructors met at the Facebook Community Boost in Baltimore. Odole, a former senior architect in Microsoft technologies for IBM, met Brooks by chance. They happened to arrive at the same time and parked in the same lot.

After the community boost, they started seeing results for themselves using Facebook. Brooks, a former college administrator, started getting conversions for pennies per click. Odole, built a powerful real estate marketing chatbot using Facebook. They knew they could help others get similar results. Particularly those with real businesses.

"We combine Anthony's business expertise with my ability to design instruction," said Brooks. "It's not easy and there is a lot to learn, but the rewards are unbelievable. The world has never seen a marketing tool like Facebook. Instead of using it for fun or news, we show how you can use it for profit."

"Those businesses that are confident they have customers on Facebook are welcome to join us," said Odole. "Our real goal is education. To give you that value and confidence because you did it yourself. Knowing how to make an online sales funnel on a social media like Facebook is priceless. The knowledge will last for a lifetime, and the results are almost immediate."

In fact, the last thing the business owners will do, before class ends, is place the ads on Facebook. "This means that some business owners will actually see new leads and customers coming to them before they wake up Sunday morning," said Brooks.

Classes take place on Saturdays throughout Maryland and will expand to include the region.

The Academy will also run free demonstration webinars during the week.

To learn more or attend the customer academy go to www.thecustomeracademy.com.

Media Contact:

Peter Brooks-202-210-8816

Anthony Odole- 443-413-8663

