JumpCloud University and Certification Now Available for IT Admins

LOUISVILLE, Colo., Aug. 18, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- JumpCloud, the world's first Directory-as-a-Service®, today announced a certification program for IT admins through the newly launched JumpCloud University.

JumpCloud, with over 100,000 organizations enrolled worldwide, designed JumpCloud University™ and certification to provide essential knowledge to its rapidly-growing base of IT admins, system administrators, MSPs, and DevOps engineers. Now JumpCloud admins can gain essential knowledge of the concepts and application of JumpCloud's unified identity access and device management platform, and receive official certification demonstrating JumpCloud expertise.

JumpCloud University is a free education hub that provides IT administrators, MSPs, and DevOps engineers interactive and self-paced training at every skill level to better manage IT infrastructure through the JumpCloud platform. Admins select the content most relevant to their use case along one of three learning paths: for admins evaluating JumpCloud, for active admins of JumpCloud, and for MSPs who use JumpCloud to manage client organizations. With online courses, guided simulations, recorded webinars, and tutorial videos, JumpCloud University is the go-to resource for everything JumpCloud.

The JumpCloud Core Certification is available now; Advanced and Expert certifications will be available by the end of 2020. Certification assessments will be available through the JumpCloud University platform; the fee for the Core assessment will be waived for the remainder of 2020. While JumpCloud University courses will prepare admins for certification assessments, the courses are not required for the assessments, as many IT admins may have already developed extensive knowledge of the JumpCloud platform through direct experience or separate training.

There are 12 courses currently available, including:

Build Your Own Directory™

Configuring SSO

Configuring RADIUS

User Lockouts and Password Management

Provisioning and De-Provisioning Users

Leveraging User and System Groups

"Our mission has always been to make the lives of IT admins & MSPs easier," said Nicole Petruccione, customer education manager at JumpCloud. "We're thrilled to launch JumpCloud University and certifications to help admins validate their expertise of JumpCloud for the world to see."

Customers worldwide have chosen JumpCloud for its consolidated platform that easily and securely connects users to all of their needed resources including files, applications, networks, and devices across macOS, Linux, and Windows systems.

About JumpCloud

JumpCloud ® Directory-as-a-Service® is Active Directory® and LDAP reimagined. JumpCloud securely manages and connects users to their systems, applications, files, and networks. Try JumpCloud today .

