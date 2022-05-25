Jumpstart Summer with an Alfresco Menu from eMeals

Serve 8-10 People with Make-Ahead Recipes, Perfect Wine Pairings & Fast Online Grocery Ordering

BIRMINGHAM, Ala., May 25, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Summer is around the corner (at least that's what the calendar says!), so it's time to invite a few of your closest friends to enjoy fresh fare in the fresh air. Enter the Uncork Summer Occasions Plan from meal inspiration leader eMeals with wine pairings from best-selling wineries such as 19 Crimes, Matua and Stags' Leap Winery. It's an alfresco menu for 8-10 people with simple but special recipes that can largely be prepared ahead, ensuring that you have enough energy to enjoy your company as well as your own cooking. Check it out on the free Uncork Summer landing page or in the Occasions Plan in the eMeals app for subscribers.

Serve up the season: The festivities begin with Chilled Sweet Corn Soup made with fresh corn and garnished with basil and avocado. The main course is anchored by Pan-Seared Halibut topped with a pan sauce of garlic, lemon, white wine and parsley and accompanied by Pearled Couscous tossed with fresh spinach and chopped tomatoes, Roasted Asparagus sprinkled with crispy garlic breadcrumbs, and a Watermelon and Arugula Salad with cucumber, red onion, feta cheese, fresh mint and basil nestled in a lime vinaigrette. Finish it off with Miniature Strawberry-Raspberry Mascarpone Trifles for a layered dessert that's part taste sensation, part work of art.

Pair it perfectly: Light and bright to match the menu, the wine pairings range from 19 Crimes Martha's Chard named after business dynamo Martha Stewart to Stags' Leap Winery's Napa Valley Chardonnay and two different Matua Sauvignon Blancs from New Zealand, including Matua Lighter with tropical fruity flavors, citrus notes and just 80 calories per serving.

Tap to shop: Simply select the recipes you want to make from the eMeals mobile app or the Uncork Summer Occasions Plan landing page, and eMeals will automatically generate a shopping list you can use to self-shop at your local grocery store or tap for online grocery fulfillment from Amazon, Walmart, Kroger or any of the retailers served by Instacart and Shipt. Bonus? You save time by eliminating the need to write a grocery list or enter items one by one in an online shopping cart.

Subscribe for nightly menus: Whatever the season, eMeals' meal planning service offers easy recipes, wide variety and efficient ingredient use that helps control food budgets. For as little as $5/month, subscribers receive seven dinner menus every week from their choice of 15 dinner plans (Quick and Healthy, Keto, Low Carb, 30 Minute, Kid Friendly, Low Calorie, Plant Based and more), plus Occasions Plans and Bonus Collections that are added regularly. Subscribers can also mix and match menus from any style and substitute favorites from previous weeks. Free 14-day trials are available at www.emeals.com.

eMeals is a meal inspiration, planning and shopping platform that operates the subscription-based eMeals digital meal planning service, the free RecipeBox app enabling home cooks to create personalized digital cookbooks, and the Grocery Connect SDK providing online grocery shopping functionality for third-party apps and websites. eMeals has helped millions of families relieve the daily stress of putting healthy home-cooked meals on the table quickly, easily and affordably since the launch of its digital meal planning service.

