Jumptuit Announces Appointment of Thomas W. Hawkins to the Board of Directors of Jumptuit Legal

NEW YORK, Nov. 25, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Jumptuit Legal, Inc. announced today that Thomas W. Hawkins, J.D., will join the Board of Directors. Jumptuit Legal is a vertical affiliate of Jumptuit, Inc. and part of the Jumptuit Group.

Tom Hawkins has led legal and corporate development departments at Fortune 500 Companies Viacom, Blockbuster Entertainment, AutoNation and Republic Services, and Fortune 1000 Company Mednax.

At Mednax, Tom served as General Counsel and Secretary. Prior to Mednax, Tom built the corporate development team at AutoNation that identified and closed over 300 acquisitions, leading the company to become the nation's largest automotive retailer in just four years. During his time at AutoNation, Tom was also involved in the rapid growth of Republic Services and ANC Rental, the owner of National Car Rental and Alamo Rental Car, which were spun off as public companies.

During Tom's tenure with Blockbuster, he was Senior Vice President and General Counsel responsible for building the legal department and overseeing private and public capital raises and more than 100 domestic and international acquisitions, helping the company grow to 5,500 retail locations and own Spelling Entertainment, Republic Pictures and Worldvision. This growth led to the $8.4 billion sale of Blockbuster to Viacom, Inc., where Tom served as an Executive Vice President, responsible for the Blockbuster businesses as well as Showtime Networks and Paramount Parks.

Tom currently serves on an Audit Committee for a private equity fund and on the Board of Directors of the University of Michigan Alumni Association where he received his AB before completing his JD from Northwestern University.

"Tom's vast experience steering high-growth companies through the legal complexities of the private and public markets, paired with his keen understanding of corporate development and strategy, will be an extraordinary asset to the Jumptuit Legal Team," said Donald Leka, Founder, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer of Jumptuit, Inc.

"I am excited to work with Don Leka and his team by joining the Board of Jumptuit Legal," said Tom Hawkins. "The utilization of sophisticated data analytics in the legal industry today is in its infancy. Jumptuit will provide the industry with an incredible platform of information that will benefit companies, firms and others in revolutionary ways."

About Jumptuit

Jumptuit analyzes more data to provide you with less information – only that which is highly relevant and useful in helping you to make better informed decisions.

The Jumptuit Data Platform solves the problem of information overload and data fragmentation by autonomously delivering hyper-relevant information and insights to users and organizations based upon Jumptuit's Dynamic Awareness™ of their activity.

The Jumptuit Data Platform is positioned at the intersection of Big Data, Artificial Intelligence, Cyber and Blockchain, facilitating the secure, compliant, compatible and intelligent exchange of data between organizations in all market sectors, unleashing the power of data and relevant insights.

