Jumptuit Health Launches Task Force to Implement National Individualized Health Alert System (NIHAS) for COVID-19

NEW YORK, March 20, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Jumptuit Health, Inc. announced today the establishment of a Task Force to implement a National Individualized Health Alert System (NIHAS) for COVID-19 and other infectious diseases. Jumptuit Health is a vertical affiliate of Jumptuit, Inc. and part of the Jumptuit Group.

Dr. M. Narendra Kini, MD, MHA, is heading the Task Force, which includes leading Data Scientists, Epidemiologists, Virologists, and Infectious Disease Specialists.

The "one size fits all" reactive solutions currently being implemented by policy makers worldwide are causing collateral economic and social damage, that will result in more acute and chronic health conditions.

The Jumptuit Nexus Framework enables the delivery of proactive individualized health alerts and notifications containing hyper-personalized information and preventive recommendations, derived from a broad spectrum of behavioral, environmental and cross-market sector data.

"In times of crisis, accurate and actionable information is critical to saving lives," said Dr. Kini. "By determining what environmental, individual and community variables enable or suppress the spread of a disease such as COVID-19, and by presenting a summary dashboard to decision makers and users alike, it is possible to be proactive and enact very specific measures that are localized to a particular geography. We hope this will save lives and prevent morbidity."

"Jumptuit autonomously delivers time-sensitive and verified reliable information to individuals, as well as proactive individualized insights and suggestions based on dynamic awareness of individual activities and stress levels in relation to their health conditions, interactions with the physical environment and relevant market sector developments," said Donald Leka, Founder, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer of Jumptuit, Inc. "By doing so, Jumptuit can help prevent deaths and illness resulting from infectious diseases like COVID-19, and even mitigate the pre-existing conditions that cause certain individuals to be at greater risk when exposed."

