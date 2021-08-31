June 19 Museum, Inc. Announces the Appointment of Ms. Jacqueline Griffin to its Board of Advisors

WASHINGTON, Aug. 31, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Motivational Speaker Ms. Jacqueline Griffin recently joined June 19 Museum, Inc as an advisor to prepare for the 2022 Juneteenth Celebration. Ms. Griffin will be a spotlight speaking at special Juneteenth banquets and become a Juneteenth Ambassador. In this role, she will support fundraising activities and other national observance activities.

Jacqueline (aka Momma Griffin) Griffin is a Motivational Speaker, mother of three, grandmother, and retired Army Sergeant. Many also know her as the mother of Heisman Trophy Winner, Number Two (2) Overall NFL Draft pick, NFL 2013 Rookie of the Year, and NFL Quarterback, Mr. Robert L. Griffin III (RG3). June 19 Museum, Inc.

June 19th, referred to as Juneteenth, marks the day when federal troops arrived in Galveston, Texas, in 1865 to take control of the state and free all enslaved people. The troops' arrival came a full two and a half years after the signing of the Emancipation Proclamation, the Presidential Executive Order freeing slaves in all rebelling states. Juneteenth honors the end to slavery in the United States and is considered the longest-running African American holiday. On June 17, 2021, it officially became a federal holiday.

Ms. Griffin has two amazingly talented daughters: Miss Jihan Griffin and Miss Dejon Griffin and four gorgeous, intelligent, and talented granddaughters Jania Moten, Reese Griffin, Gloria Griffin, and Gameya Griffin and a handsome grandson, Baylor Griffin.

The Custom House Juneteenth Museum will offer interactive exhibits leveraging augmented reality and other technologies, a learning center, community outreach, education, job creation of museum staff, and cultural and historical preservation. The museum will develop and facilitate activities principally to commemorate the Juneteenth Celebration. It will also develop and facilitate activities that celebrate global diversity and inclusion through the stories and historical significance of Juneteenth. Our collections leverage modern technology to enrich, engage, and inspire communities through insight, visualizations, and interaction.

Jacqueline is not new to working with initiatives to give back. She has a long history of support to building greater awareness of the history and importance of Juneteenth. She serves as the President of The ROBERT L. GRIFFIN III (RG3) FOUNDATION, a 501(c)3 Nonprofit Organization whose mission is to discover, design, and support programs that benefit struggling military families, underprivileged youth, and the victims of domestic violence. Jacqueline Griffin founded MOMS MOTIVATING MOMS (M3) to help mothers empower each other through encouragement, resources, and the support needed to make a difference in the lives of their children, their families, their communities, and our society. The organization supports all women that are and have mothered a child in their lifetime. Jacqueline believes when we invest in each other positive change happens for us and our families, which results in our communities and our society prosper.

About June 19 Museum Inc.

June 19 Museum, Inc. develops world-class tourist destinations dedicated to the Juneteenth Holiday. The Customs House Juneteenth Museum will feature interactive exhibits, a boutique hotel, a restaurant, and a learning center to support the Galveston, Texas community. Learn more about June 19 Museum Inc at http://june19museum.com

