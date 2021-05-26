June 2 Panel of Execs Discuss Supporting Women for Leadership, Needed Changes, & Navigating Opportunities Available Today

NEW YORK, May 26, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- CHAMPIONS OF WOMEN'S LEADERSHIP: The cause of gender equality continues to gain momentum, but there is still a lot of work to be done. Supporting women to be on track toward leadership, whether in the business, institutional or academic spaces we occupy, will mandate critical changes. These panelists share their unique perspectives on the challenges and opportunities to gaining leadership today and on becoming more comfortable with raising your hand for new leadership responsibilities.

These are the June 2 panelists in the Delivering Good Women of Inspiration Roundtable Series.

Keynote Message: Congresswoman Kathy Manning, U.S. Representative (D-North Carolina)

Moderator: Lisa Kaplowitz, Founder and Executive Director of the Center for Women in Business, Rutgers University

Fran Horowitz , CEO, Abercrombie & Fitch Co.

Cynthia "Cynt" Marshall, CEO of the Dallas Mavericks; President & CEO, Marshalling Resources Consulting

Rear Admiral Aisha K. Mix , Assistant Surgeon General, Chief Nurse Officer for the U.S. Public Health Service Commissioned Corps

Registration is free; for more event information, visit https://www.delivering-good.org/womenofinspiration/june2/

Delivering Good, is a 501(c)(3) organization that supports people affected by poverty and tragedy through new merchandise donations from retailers and manufacturers. This panel is the first in a virtual three-part series of discussions about leadership, philanthropy and opportunities to support women. "Over the past 15 years Delivering Good has hosted in-person events as part of our ongoing efforts to recognize women as leaders and changemakers in different industries," said Andrea Weiss, Delivering Good Board Chair and Founder/CEO of The O Alliance. "Our free virtual panels in this series feature a broad spectrum of distinguished experts who are helping to make our world, and a woman's world, a better, more inclusive place."

About Delivering Good

Delivering Good is a national nonprofit organization that strives to help create a more equitable world where people facing economic, medical, social and environmental challenges have useful items needed to overcome adversity and achieve their full potential. For more information, please visit Delivering-Good.org and follow @DeliveringGood on Facebook, Instagram, Twitter and LinkedIn.

