June Is PTSD Awareness Month

HOUSTON, June 10, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- It is estimated that we lose one veteran every 65 minutes to PTSD. In recent years, it's estimated that over 20 percent (1 in 5) veterans return from Afghanistan have been diagnosed with PTSD (Post Traumatic Stress Disorder). This epidemic continues to grow and impacts veterans, their families and the community across the United States. During PTSD Awareness Month this June, PTSD Foundation of America is launching a nationwide awareness campaign to discuss PTSD and the impact it actually has on our veterans.

SYMPTOMS TO LOOK FOR:

Intrusive memories

Re-occurring nightmares

Disconnection

Hopelessness about future

Immediate outbursts of anger

A sense of being "on guard" – Hypervigilance

Developing a destructive addiction

Suicidal thoughts

"Educating the public about PTSD is our primary mission. We not only want to stop the stigma about PTSD, but also instill a sense of pride in those struggling, as we believe that those veterans should be treated with the upmost respect. Finding the right mentors and tools to help change their lives is paramount," David Maulsby, Executive Director/ PTSD Foundation of America



About PTSD FOUNDATION OF AMERICA / CAMP HOPE

PTSD Foundation of America is a non-profit organization dedicated to mentoring our veterans and their families with military related PTSD. Currently, we have over 15 Chapters across the United States to help counsel veterans through their challenging times. Camp Hope, an extension of PTSD Foundation of America provides interim housing along with peer to peer combat warrior counseling with an on-site campus based in Houston, Texas. For additional information, please visit their website at www.ptsdusa.org.

