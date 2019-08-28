Jungle Scout Joins the Amazon Marketplace Appstore

AUSTIN, Texas, Aug. 28, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Jungle Scout, the leading software tool in product research for third-party businesses who sell on Amazon, was selected by Amazon to join the Amazon Marketplace Appstore.

The Marketplace Appstore is a one-stop-shop where the small and medium-sized businesses that sell on Amazon can more easily discover quality applications to help them automate, manage and grow their business. Accessible from Seller Central, the Marketplace Appstore features applications created by Amazon and external developers and covers a range of functionalities across the selling lifecycle.

Jungle Scout is listed under the 'Product Research and Scouting' category. Jungle Scout started as a product research tool and has grown into a robust full-featured tool that empowers entrepreneurs through all steps of their selling journey. Jungle Scout's current capabilities include product research, product and competitor tracking, keyword research, supplier research, listing optimizations, and email functionalities.

"We are very excited to be accepted into Amazon's Marketplace Appstore," said Greg Mercer, founder and CEO of Jungle Scout. "We provide an accurate and holistic tool for businesses who sell on Amazon, and the Marketplace Appstore makes it easier for them to access our tools to ensure their success."

The Marketplace Appstore is currently available for the United States, Mexico, Europe, Japan, Australia, and Canada marketplaces.

About Jungle Scout: Through education, community, and innovation, Jungle Scout gives entrepreneurs the tools and resources needed to launch and grow their Amazon businesses. Jungle Scout is the leading software platform on the market for Amazon sellers. The company supports nine Amazon marketplaces around the world. You can read more about Jungle Scout here: https://www.junglescout.com

