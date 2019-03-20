Jungo Demonstrates CoDriver AI Driver Monitoring Software on NVIDIA DRIVE IX Platform During GTC 2019

SAN JOSE, California, March 20, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Jungo, a leading provider of in-cabin driver and cabin-sensing software, announced today that its award-winning CoDriver driver monitoring software runs on the NVIDIA DRIVE™ IX platform. This is available for attendees to experience during the GPU Technology Conference (GTC) in San Jose this week.

With the debut of Level 2+ vehicles and recent regulatory requirements in Europe, China and other territories, OEMs need to accelerate implementation of robust driver monitoring and cabin sensing in all new vehicles.

An NVIDIA DRIVE IX ecosystem partner, Jungo offers its CoDriver AI software to developers as a ready-to-use solution running on the powerful NVIDIA DRIVE AGX Xavier™ platform for both driver monitoring (e.g., distraction, drowsiness) and cabin sensing (e.g., occupancy count, children left behind).

The NVIDIA DRIVE platform integrates the high-performance, energy-efficient compute of the Xavier system-on-a-chip (SoC) and full stack AV software to monitor surroundings and the driver, assure path safety and improve mobility.

As part of the software stack, the NVIDIA DRIVE IX intelligent experience platform provides a framework for the AI cockpit. It brings together the system, tools and algorithms to enhance a driver's situational awareness, assist in driving functions and provide natural interaction between the vehicle and its occupants.

DRIVE IX is an open platform supporting a wide range of ecosystem partner technologies that enable intelligent driver monitoring, speech recognition and advanced augmented reality It is designed to deliver this comprehensive set of optimized capabilities to OEMs, Tier 1s and development partners.

"The availability of CoDriver on the NVIDIA DRIVE IX platform enables OEMs to leverage Xavier in the vehicle for camera-based driver monitoring and in-cabin sensing," said Ophir Herbst, CEO of Jungo. "Our collaboration with NVIDIA offers developers a driver monitoring solution as part of the open DRIVE IX platform, enabling OEMs to implement next-generation software-based in-cabin sensing for smarter and safer vehicles."

"Driver monitoring is an essential aspect of a Level 2+ automated driving system," said Danny Shapiro, senior director of automotive at NVIDIA. "OEMs and developers can now implement Jungo's intelligent driver and cabin sensing on the open DRIVE IX SDK to accelerate production of new safety systems."

Jungo at GTC Silicon Valley 2019

Jungo's CoDriver will be showcased during GTC, being held at the San Jose Convention Center from March 18-21.

About Jungo

Jungo Connectivity was founded in 2013 as an automotive software divestiture from Cisco Systems. Jungo's CoDriver – in-cabin driver monitoring solution – enables automakers to create safer cars today, and transition into autonomous vehicles of tomorrow.

