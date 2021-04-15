Junior Achievement and CNBC to Host "Leveling the Playing Field Through Education" Virtual Summit on April 22

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo., April 15, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- As an extension of their digital and experiential learning resources, Junior Achievement is partnering with Invest in You: Ready. Set. Grow., CNBC's financial wellness and education initiative in partnership with Acorns, to host "Leveling the Playing Field Through Education," a virtual summit for teens on April 22 at 1 pm ET.

Hosted by CNBC Senior Personal Finance Correspondent Sharon Epperson, this unique interactive event will give teens across America direct access to some of the country's most knowledgeable experts on financial literacy. The panelists will offer simple, straightforward strategies to help empower participants to strive toward leveling the playing field through education.

Panelists include:

Jay Clayton , Former Chairman, U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission

, Former Chairman, U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission Nathalie Molina Niño , Managing Director, Known Holdings

, Managing Director, Known Holdings Lisa Cook , Professor, Economics and International Relations, Michigan State University

, Professor, Economics and International Relations, Gorick Ng , Career Advisor, Harvard

, Career Advisor, Jack Kosakowski , President and CEO, Junior Achievement USA

Students, parents and teachers interested in participating in the virtual summit can learn more and register at www.CNBC.com/FiLit.

"The events of the past year have brought the financial insecurity and inequity facing many Americans to the forefront," said Jack E. Kosakowski, President and CEO of Junior Achievement USA. "By partnering with CNBC on this virtual summit, we can address teens' questions and concerns about what it takes to achieve their financial goals given these kinds of challenges."

"Through this partnership with Junior Achievement, we have been able to share our resources and expertise with a younger audience by creating a unique format that gives students a voice," said Mary Duffy, Vice President and Senior Executive Producer for Talent Development at CNBC. "Co-hosting this latest summit allows us to deliver on our ongoing commitment of advocating for the importance of financial education in our country while helping younger generations plan for a brighter future."

About Junior Achievement USA® (JA)

Junior Achievement is the world's largest organization dedicated to giving young people the knowledge and skills they need to own their economic success, plan for their future, and make smart academic and economic choices. JA programs are delivered by corporate and community volunteers, and provide relevant, hands-on experiences that give students from kindergarten through high school knowledge and skills in financial literacy, work readiness, and entrepreneurship. Today, JA reaches more than 3 million students per year in 105 markets across the United States, with an additional 5.2 million students served by operations in 100 other countries worldwide. Junior Achievement USA is a member of JA Worldwide. Visit www.ja.org for more information.

About CNBC:

CNBC is the recognized world leader in business news, providing real-time financial market coverage, business content and general news consumed by more than 547 million people per month across all platforms. The network's 15 live hours a day of news programming in North America (weekdays from 5:00 a.m. - 8:00 p.m. ET) is produced at CNBC's global headquarters in Englewood Cliffs, N.J., and includes reports from CNBC News bureaus worldwide. CNBC at night features a mix of new reality programming, CNBC's highly successful series produced exclusively for CNBC and a number of distinctive in-house documentaries.

CNBC also offers content through its vast portfolio of digital products such as: CNBC.com, which provides financial market news and information to CNBC's investor audience; CNBC Make It, a digital destination focused on making you smarter about how you earn, save and spend your money; CNBC Select, a financial site providing content to help users make informed decisions around choosing the right financial products for their lives; CNBC PRO, a premium service that provides in-depth access to Wall Street; a suite of CNBC mobile apps for iOS and Android devices; Amazon Alexa, Google Assistant and Apple Siri voice interfaces; and streaming services including Apple TV, Roku, Amazon Fire TV, Android TV and Samsung Smart TVs. To learn more, visit https://www.cnbc.com/digital-products/.

Members of the media can receive more information about CNBC and its programming on the NBCUniversal Media Village Web site at http://www.nbcumv.com/programming/cnbc. For more information about NBCUniversal, please visit http://www.NBCUniversal.com.

