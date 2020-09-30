Junior Achievement and Discover Launch JA Finance Park Virtual® to Help Teens Better Understand Financial Concepts

NEW YORK,, Sept. 30, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Just in time for the start of an uncertain school year of remote and hybrid learning, Junior Achievement USA, with the support of Discover, is announcing the launch of JA Finance Park Virtual®. The semester-long program is designed to help Middle and High School students better understand how to manage money by assigning them simulated life-scenarios and challenging them to successfully manage their finances.

The program, which aligns with national and state educational standards, is delivered by a teacher either in-person, online, or in a hybrid model, with the support of a virtual volunteer. Students can participate in the JA Finance Park Virtual simulation using a laptop of mobile device. The program helps teens gain a better understanding of how to assess difficult financial situations, the benefits of saving and investing, and how to budget for real-world expenses.

"Right now young people are really challenged to envision exactly how their financial futures might shape up," said Joseph Peri, President & CEO of JA New York. "With JA Finance Park Virtual, teens can try, potentially fail, and learn, all in a safe environment that includes lessons on career, money and life choices. We greatly appreciate Discover's support in helping us get these lessons to as many young people as possible through online delivery."

"JA Finance Park Virtual gives students the opportunity to learn money management skills needed to make important education, career, and financial decisions, said Brian Hughes, Executive Vice President at Discover, and also a Junior Achievement of Chicago Board member. "Helping people achieve brighter financial futures has long been Discover's mission and we believe that mission extends to the classroom. The lessons learned through JA Finance Park Virtual will benefit teenagers long after they leave school."

For more information about Junior Achievement and programs like JA Finance Park Virtual®, visit jany.org. If you are a 7th-12th grade educator and are interested in including JA Finance Park Virtual for your students this year, you can contact the JA New York Team at [email protected].

About Junior Achievement of New York

Junior Achievement of New York is the local affiliate of Junior Achievement USA, the nation's largest organization dedicated to giving young people the knowledge and skills they need to own their economic success, plan for their future, and make smart academic and economic choices. We recruit, train, and mobilize more than 7,600 corporate and community volunteers to provide relevant, hands-on experiences that give students knowledge and skills in financial literacy, work readiness and entrepreneurship. Today, JA New York delivers more than 102,000 student experiences per year to more than 330 NYC, Long Island and Lower Hudson Valley public schools.

About Discover

Discover Financial Services is a digital banking and payment services company with one of the most recognized brands in U.S. financial services. Since its inception in 1986, the company has become one of the largest card issuers in the United States. The company issues the Discover card, America's cash rewards pioneer, and offers private student loans, personal loans, home loans, checking and savings accounts and certificates of deposit through its banking business. It operates the Discover Global Network comprised of Discover Network, with millions of merchant and cash access locations; PULSE, one of the nation's leading ATM/debit networks; and Diners Club International, a global payments network with acceptance around the world. For more information, visit www.discover.com/company .

