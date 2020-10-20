Junior Achievement and KPMG Launch JA Finance Park Advanced to Help Teens Gain Greater Understanding of Managing Finances

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo., Oct. 20, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, Junior Achievement USA, with the support of KPMG and the KPMG Foundation, is announcing the launch of JA Finance Park Advanced®. The program is designed to help High School students better understand how to manage money by letting them select simulated life-scenarios and challenging them to successfully manage their finances. The JA Finance Park model is demonstrated to raise financial literacy and capability of students who have been through the program.

"At Junior Achievement, we think of financial literacy as 'the other literacy,'" said Jack E. Kosakowski, President and CEO of Junior Achievement USA. "Like the need to read, we also need to understand how to manage money. We are faced with financial decisions every day, yet very few of us are exposed to financial literacy programs in school. JA Finance Park Advanced will help countless young people have more successful futures because they will have increased financial literacy and capability. We greatly appreciate KPMG's and KPMG U.S. Foundation support of this important effort."

"Both Junior Achievement and KPMG are committed to lifelong learning and investing in skills such as entrepreneurship and financial literacy to empower future generations of leaders," said KPMG U.S. Deputy Chair and COO Laura Newinski. "We are proud to collaborate with JA to help prepare and inspire young people to succeed."

JA Finance Park Advanced is Junior Achievement's capstone curriculum for personal financial planning and career exploration. This teacher-led classroom curriculum culminates with a visit to JA Finance Park, a realistic onsite or mobile facility, or virtually in the classroom, where students engage with volunteers and put into practice what they've learned by developing a personal budget. A new advanced curriculum and simulation gives high school students a more personal focus. Students select their career and define their future lifestyle and financial goals. The advanced simulation allows students to see the long-term impact of their education, savings, and credit decisions.

About Junior Achievement USA® (JA)

Junior Achievement is the world's largest organization dedicated to giving young people the knowledge and skills they need to own their economic success, plan for their future, and make smart academic and economic choices. JA programs are delivered by corporate and community volunteers, and provide relevant, hands-on experiences that give students from kindergarten through high school knowledge and skills in financial literacy, work readiness, and entrepreneurship. Today, JA reaches nearly 4.8 million students per year in 105 markets across the United States, with an additional 5.2 million students served by operations in 100 other countries worldwide. Junior Achievement USA is a member of JA Worldwide. Visit www.ja.org for more information.

About KPMG LLP

KPMG is one of the world's leading professional services firms, providing innovative business solutions and audit, tax, and advisory services to many of the world's largest and most prestigious organizations.

KPMG is widely recognized for being a great place to work and build a career. Our people share a sense of purpose in the work we do, and a strong commitment to community service, inclusion and diversity, and eradicating childhood illiteracy.

KPMG LLP is the independent U.S. member firm of KPMG International Cooperative ("KPMG International"). KPMG International's independent member firms have 219,000 professionals working in 147 countries and territories. Learn more at www.kpmg.com/us.

About the KPMG U.S. Foundation

The KPMG U.S. Foundation, Inc. is focused on lifelong learning demonstrated through its mission to develop tomorrow's business leaders, engaged citizens and the communities KPMG serves.

