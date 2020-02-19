Junior Achievement Honors 49 Organizations With U.S. President's Volunteer Service Award

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo., Feb. 19, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Junior Achievement USA® (JA) announced today that it will honor 49 organizations with the 2018-2019 U.S. President's Volunteer Service Awards. The organizations receiving the awards provided Junior Achievement with significant volunteer resources during the 2018-2019 school year. The recipients will be recognized at an awards ceremony as a part of the JA Volunteer Summit, supported by American Express, on March 17, 2020 in New York, NY.

In 2003, President George W. Bush established the President's Council on Service and Civic Participation (the Council) to recognize the valuable contributions volunteers make in communities and to encourage more people to serve. The Council created the President's Volunteer Service Award program as a way to thank and honor individuals who, by their demonstrated commitment and example, inspire others to engage in volunteer service. In 2006, Junior Achievement became an official certifying organization for this award, which recognizes corporations with a U.S. presence that provide volunteers to teach JA programs anywhere in the world.

"Junior Achievement volunteers have a profound impact on the young people who participate in JA programs. Each year, more than 247,000 JA volunteers share their experiences and skills with students, providing important lessons on money management, starting a business and finding a career," said Jack Kosakowski, President and CEO of Junior Achievement USA. "The recipients of the U.S. President's Volunteer Service Awards are leaders in this effort and critical to helping JA inspire and prepare young people to succeed in a global economy."

The following organizations are recipients of the 2018-2019 U.S. President's Volunteer Service Awards, as determined by Junior Achievement USA:

Gold Award Recipients (15,000 Volunteer Hours or More)

Accenture LLP Deloitte MetLife AT&T Ernst & Young LLP National Credit Union Foundation Bank of America HSBC Bank USA, N.A. and HSBC Holdings plc PwC Capital One Jackson SunTrust Banks, Inc. Citi KPMG LLP Wells Fargo

Silver Award Recipients (10,000 Volunteer Hours or More)

Bank of the West

JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Santander Bank, N.A.

TD Bank, N.A.

U.S. Bancorp



Bronze Award Recipients (5,000 Volunteer Hours or More)

ADP, LLC ExxonMobil MUFG Allstate Insurance Company FedEx Palo Alto College American Express GE SAP America Barclays General Motors Starbucks BBVA Compass Goldman Sachs State Farm BMO Harris Bank HP Inc. Umpqua Bank Broward College Huntington Bancshares UPS Caterpillar Inc. Johnson & Johnson Woodforest National Bank CIBC Bank USA ManpowerGroup Inc. YMCA of the USA Edward Jones Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc.



About Junior Achievement USA® (JA)

Junior Achievement is the world's largest organization dedicated to giving young people the knowledge and skills they need to own their economic success, plan for their future, and make smart academic and economic choices. JA programs are delivered by corporate and community volunteers, and provide relevant, hands-on experiences that give students from kindergarten through high school knowledge and skills in financial literacy, work readiness and entrepreneurship. Today, JA reaches more than 4.7 million students per year in 107 markets across the United States, with an additional 5.2 million students served by operations in 100 other countries worldwide. Junior Achievement USA is a member of JA Worldwide. Visit www.ja.org for more information.

