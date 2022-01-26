JUNIOR ACHIEVEMENT HONORS 55 ORGANIZATIONS WITH U.S. PRESIDENT'S VOLUNTEER SERVICE AWARD

Volunteers at these organizations provided students with critical mentoring and positive role models

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo., Jan. 26, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Junior Achievement USA® (JA) announced today that it will honor 55 organizations with the 2020-21 U.S. President's Volunteer Service Awards. Despite the limitations on volunteerism in this past school year, these volunteer partners continued to find ways in which they could connect with students to deliver JA's career and work readiness, entrepreneurship, and financial literacy learning experiences. The recipients will be recognized at the virtual JA Volunteer Summit on Wednesday, March 2nd at 2 pm ET.

In 2003, President George W. Bush established the President's Council on Service and Civic Participation (the Council) to recognize the valuable contributions volunteers make in communities and to encourage more people to serve. The Council created the President's Volunteer Service Award program as a way to thank and honor individuals who, by their demonstrated commitment and example, inspire others to engage in volunteer service. In 2006, Junior Achievement became an official certifying organization for this award, which recognizes corporations with a U.S. presence that provide volunteers to teach JA programs anywhere in the world.

"Junior Achievement volunteers have a profound impact on the young people who participate in JA programs. Each year, tens of thousands of JA volunteers share their experiences and skills with students, providing important lessons on money management, starting a business and finding a career," said Jack Kosakowski, President and CEO of Junior Achievement USA. "The recipients of the U.S. President's Volunteer Service Awards are leaders in this effort and critical to helping JA inspire and prepare young people to succeed in a global economy."

The following organizations are recipients of the 2020-2021 U.S. President's Volunteer Service Awards, as determined by Junior Achievement USA:

Gold Award Recipients

Accenture LLP

HSBC Bank USA, N.A. and HSBC Holdings plc

Marsh McLennan, Inc.

Citi

Johnson & Johnson

MetLife

Deloitte

KPMG LLP

National Credit Union Foundation

Ernst & Young LLP

HP Inc.

Silver Award Recipients

AIG

FedEx

SAP America

AT&T

JPMorgan Chase & Co.

The Home Depot

Bank of America

Mastercard

The Travelers Companies

CIBC Bank USA

PwC LLP

Truist

ExxonMobil

Salesforce

U.S. Bancorp

Bronze Award Recipients

Acuity Brands

Deere & Company

Regions Bank

ADP, LLC

Delta Air Lines, Inc.

Santander Bank, N.A.

Barclays

First Horizon/IBERIABANK

State Farm

BMO Harris Bank

GE

TD Bank, N.A.

Boys & Girls Clubs of America

General Motors

The Dow Chemical Company

Capital One

Grant Thornton LLP

The Hartford

Caterpillar Inc.

Huntington Bancshares

UBS

Citizens

ManpowerGroup Inc.

UPS

Daimler AG

Microsoft Corporation

Walt Disney World

Oracle

Wells Fargo

About Junior Achievement USA® (JA)
Junior Achievement is the world's largest organization dedicated to giving young people the knowledge and skills they need to own their economic success, plan for their future, and make smart academic and economic choices. JA programs are delivered by corporate and community volunteers and provide relevant, hands-on experiences that give students from kindergarten through high school knowledge and skills in financial literacy, work readiness, and entrepreneurship. Today, JA reaches 2.5 million students per year in 103 markets across the United States, with an additional 5.2 million students served by operations in 100 other countries worldwide. Junior Achievement USA is a member of JA Worldwide. Visit www.ja.org for more information.

