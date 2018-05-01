Junior Achievement Launches Re-Imagined JA It's My Future® with the Support of Emerson

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo., Sept. 20, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Junior Achievement USA announced today the launching of its re-imagined JA It's My Future® program, made possible with a $300,000 gift from Emerson. JA It's My Future offers practical information about preparing for the working world. Students in middle school explore potential careers, discover the four factors to consider in choosing a career, and recognize basic job-hunting tools. Through Emerson's support, the program is now offered as a blended-learning experience, combining in-classroom delivery with digital content.

"You often hear about the 'middle school slump' where some kids who performed well academically in elementary school start to lose ground in the middle school years," said Jack Kosakowski, President and CEO of Junior Achievement USA. "We believe engaging kids with career exploration during middle school is one way to help get some of these kids over the slump because they are better able to make the connection between what they learn in school and how it will benefit them in the future. Thanks to Emerson's support, this new blended learning approach will make this content even more engaging for students."

"We at Emerson are pleased to support the great work of Junior Achievement," said David J. Rabe, Vice President, Corporate Social Responsibility at Emerson. "For many years, Emerson employees have volunteered to work with countless JA students. Our support of the redevelopment of this program speaks to our ongoing commitment to JA's efforts to change the lives of young people for the better."

About Emerson

Emerson, headquartered in St. Louis, Missouri (USA), is a global technology and engineering company providing innovative solutions for customers in industrial, commercial, and residential markets. Our Emerson Automation Solutions business helps process, hybrid, and discrete manufacturers maximize production, protect personnel and the environment while optimizing their energy and operating costs. Our Emerson Commercial and Residential Solutions business helps ensure human comfort and health, protect food quality and safety, advance energy efficiency, and create sustainable infrastructure. For more information visit Emerson.com.

About Junior Achievement USA

Junior Achievement is the world's largest organization dedicated to giving young people the knowledge and skills they need to own their economic success, plan for their future, and make smart academic and economic choices. JA programs are delivered by corporate and community volunteers, and provide relevant, hands-on experiences that give students from kindergarten through high school knowledge and skills in financial literacy, work readiness, and entrepreneurship. Today, JA reaches 4.8 million students per year in 107 markets across the United States, with an additional 5.2 million students served by operations in more than 100 countries worldwide. Visit www.ja.org for more information.

SOURCE Junior Achievement USA

Related Links

http://www.JA.org

