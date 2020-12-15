Junior Achievement of New York Awards PayPal's Dan Schulman with the 2020 Leadership Award for his Company's Commitment to Economic and Social Justice

NEW YORK, Dec. 15, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- On December 7-9th, Junior Achievement of New York (JA New York) hosted its Inspiring Tomorrows Virtual Summit which raised over $675,000 to provide career readiness, financial literacy, and entrepreneurship programming to K-12 students across New York City, Long Island, and the Lower Hudson Valley.

The Summit celebrated students, teachers, volunteers, elected officials and corporate supporters of JA New York, the oldest and largest K-12 economic empowerment organization in greater New York. Dan Schulman, President and CEO of PayPal, was the recipient of the 2020 Leadership Award, designed to honor visionary corporate champions.

In a chat with JA New York's President and CEO, Joe Peri, Mr. Schulman talked about financial health as foundational to the health of our economy and political system, and how PayPal was committed to advancing the values of what he called "enlightened democracy," tackling the racial wealth gap by, among other initiatives, investing in entrepreneurs and community banks within communities of color.

Schulman went on to encourage corporate leaders to be intentional about creating diverse and inclusive corporate cultures that, in turn, attract top talent: "There is one study after another that basically says: the more diverse a team is, the more inclusive a team is, the more inclusive a company is, the better they do in terms of serving their customers and the better returns they have for their shareholders." JA New York is proud to partner with PayPal in our work to empower young people through financial empowerment.

The event also recognized Aya Ibrahim, the JA New York 2020 Student of the Year and a senior at the Academy of Finance and Enterprise High School (Queens); and Chris Cruz, Managing Director at Searchlight Capital, the 2020 EY Young Innovator of the Year. Additional honors were given: Sterling National Bank was recognized as Corporate Volunteer of the Year; Eileen Shultis of Freeport High School (Nassau County) was named Teacher of the Year; and Adrienne Ubertini from PS 90 The Horace Mann School (Queens) was awarded Principal of the Year honors.

"Junior Achievement of New York partners with schools and businesses to teach K-12 students across Greater New York about how to make smart financial decisions, how to pursue careers they are passionate about, and how to be a positive force for good in their communities," said Joseph Peri, President & CEO of Junior Achievement of New York. "The Inspiring Tomorrows Virtual Summit gave us the opportunity to celebrate our incredible students, teachers, volunteers, thought leaders and champions – and amplified voices that speak to the important social and economic issues of our time."

For more information about the Inspiring Tomorrows Virtual Summit, visit

https://www.janyinspiringtomorrows.org/ .

About Junior Achievement of New York

Junior Achievement of New York is the local affiliate of Junior Achievement USA, the nation's largest organization dedicated to giving young people the knowledge and skills they need to own their economic success, plan for their future, and make smart academic and economic choices. We recruit, train, and mobilize more than 7,600 corporate and community volunteers to provide relevant, hands-on experiences that give students knowledge and skills in financial literacy, work readiness and entrepreneurship. JA New York delivers more than 100,000 student experiences per year to more than 330 NYC, Long Island and Lower Hudson Valley public schools. Visit www.jany.org for more information.

