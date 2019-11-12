Junior Achievement Of New York Honors Business Leaders & Local Teen At Leadership Awards Gala

NEW YORK, Nov. 12, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- WHAT: On Tuesday, November 19, more than 400 business leaders and educators will gather in Gotham Hall for the Junior Achievement of New York (JA New York) 2019 Leadership Awards Gala. The event will honor Gavin O'Connor, COO and CFO of Point72 Asset Management, with the signature Leadership Award. The EY Young Innovator of the Year Award will be presented to Kim Kaupe, Co-founder and CEO of The Superfan Company. The event will also celebrate the 2019 Junior Achievement of New York Student of the Year, Allenia Robinson, with a presentation of the scholarship award. Allenia is a senior at Lincoln High School in Yonkers, NY.

Each year, the Junior Achievement of New York Leadership Awards Gala honors distinguished business leaders who exemplify true leadership in their industry. This year's Leadership Award honoree, Gavin O'Connor, is a longstanding advocate for Junior Achievement and is the immediate Past Chair of the JA New York Board of Directors. During Gavin's 10-year tenure on the JA New York Board, the organization has significantly increased its student impact and reach and greatly strengthened its core operations and capacity.

The EY Young Innovator of the Year Award will be given to an individual who exemplifies the innovation and creativity driving the growth of New York's economy. JA New York is pleased to present Kim Kaupe with this honor. A JA alumna, Kim is a true JA champion, bringing her knowledge and expertise into classrooms and conference rooms, empowering students to invest in their own human capital and make the most of their potential.

Allenia Robinson, a senior at Lincoln High School, is Junior Achievement of New York's 2019 Student of the Year. JA New York awards the Student of the Year scholarship to a student who is an active and self-directed learner in Junior Achievement programs. Student of the Year candidates go through a rigorous and competitive selection process to win the $10,000 scholarship award. Students must exemplify the following qualifications and characteristics:

Is an exceptional model of a Junior Achievement scholar

Strong leadership skills and commitment to serving the community

3.0 GPA or greater

WHO: Gavin O'Connor, COO and CFO, Point72 Asset Management; Kim Kaupe, Co-founder and CEO, The Superfan Company; and Student of the Year, Allenia Robinson will be honored at the event. In addition, Joseph A. Peri, President and CEO of JA New York and Keith Pinniger, JA New York Board Chair and Managing Director, Citigroup, will be on hand to speak with media.

WHY: The Leadership Awards Gala is JA New York's signature fall fundraising event. All proceeds will be used to recruit, train, and mobilize business and community volunteer mentors to deliver JA's K-12 financial literacy, entrepreneurship, and work readiness programs to high-need schools and community organizations in the New York City, Long Island, and Lower Hudson Valley areas.

The mobile auction is open to the public. To bid on the allotment of hot items and unique experiences including professional sport tickets, family friendly events, sports memorabilia, and more, visit: www.janygala.givesmart.com

WHERE: Gotham Hall, 1356 Broadway, New York, New York 10018

WHEN: Tuesday, November 19, 2019 Cocktails: 6:00 PM Dinner: 7:00 PM

CONTACT: Stephanie Zlotnick, szlotnick@jany.org, 212-907-0050 ext. 146

About Junior Achievement of New York

Junior Achievement of New York is the local affiliate of Junior Achievement USA, the nation's largest organization dedicated to giving young people the knowledge and skills they need to own their economic success, plan for their future, and make smart academic and economic choices. We recruit, train, and mobilize more than 7,600 corporate and community volunteers to provide relevant, hands-on experiences that give K-12 students knowledge and skills in financial literacy, entrepreneurship and work readiness. Today, JA New York delivers more than 100,000 student experiences per year to 330 NYC, Long Island and Lower Hudson Valley public schools. Visit www.jany.org for more information.

