Junior Achievement Of New York Receives New Funding For The First Half Of Its 2019-20 Fiscal Year

NEW YORK, Jan. 24, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Junior Achievement of New York – the leading provider of real world education for K-12 students in New York City, Long Island and the Lower Hudson Valley – received over $1,200,000 in program support during the first two quarters of the 2019-20 fiscal year, starting July 1, 2019 and ending June 30, 2020.

"We are thrilled to work with such dedicated corporate and foundation partners to deliver vital resources and engaging curriculum to inspire the next generation of leaders," said Joseph Peri, President and CEO of JA New York. "It is because of our supporters that we can provide such meaningful opportunities for students across our region to gain valuable skills and knowledge for the real world."

Thanks to the generosity of the funders and grantors listed below, JA New York will continue to offer financial literacy, entrepreneurship and work readiness programs to more than 330 New York City, Long Island and Lower Hudson Valley schools. JA New York thanks them for investing in the achievement of future business and community professionals.

Accenture

AIG

Allegis Group Foundation

Allstate Sales Group

American Express

Assurant Foundation

Atlas Air, Inc.

Automatic Data Processing

Bank of America Corporation

Bank of America Merchant Services

Bayview Asset Management

BNB Bank

BNY Mellon

Capital One Financial Corporation

Central National Gottesman Foundation

CIT Group

CNA Financial Corporation

Covington & Burling LLP

Cravath, Swaine & Moore LLP

Crown Castle

CTBC Bank

Deloitte

Delta Air Lines, Inc.

East West Bank

Edelman

EY LLP

Farrell Fritz P.C.

FedEx Corporation

Founder Shield, LLC

Goldman Sachs

HSBC Finance Corporation

KKR & Co.

KPMG LLP

Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc.

MetLife

MUFG

National Grid

NYC Civic Corps

Out Front, Inc.

Paul, Weiss, Rifkind, Wharton & Garrison LLP

PayPal

PepsiCo, Inc.

Pitney Bowes, Inc.

Point72 LP

Popular Bank

Preferred Bank

Prudential Financial

PurePoint Financial

PwC

Refinitiv

Ridgewood Savings Bank

Robert Half International Inc.

S&P Global

Santander Bank

Shiseido Americas

Skadden, Arps, Slate, Meagher & Flom

State Street Bank & Trust Co.

Sterling National Bank

Stop & Stor

TD Bank

Terex Corporation

The Community Company

The Firmament Foundation

The New York Yankees

The Raether 1985 Charitable Trust

Transport Workers Union of America

Trilon Graphics

U.S. Bank

U.S. China Youth Education Solutions Foundation, Inc.

UHY Advisors NY, Inc.

Valley National Bank

Voya Financial, Inc.

Webster Bank

Wells Fargo & Company

ABOUT JUNIOR ACHIEVEMENT OF NEW YORK

Junior Achievement of New York is the local affiliate of Junior Achievement USA, the nation's largest organization dedicated to giving young people the knowledge and skills they need to own their economic success, plan for their future, and make smart academic and economic choices. We recruit, train, and mobilize more than 7,600 corporate and community volunteers to provide relevant, hands-on experiences that give students knowledge and skills in financial literacy, work readiness and entrepreneurship. Today, JA New York delivers more than 102,000 student experiences per year to more than 330 NYC, Long Island and Lower Hudson Valley public schools. Visit www.jany.org for more information.

