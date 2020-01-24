Junior Achievement Of New York Receives New Funding For The First Half Of Its 2019-20 Fiscal Year
Jan 24, 2020, 14:30 ET
NEW YORK, Jan. 24, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Junior Achievement of New York – the leading provider of real world education for K-12 students in New York City, Long Island and the Lower Hudson Valley – received over $1,200,000 in program support during the first two quarters of the 2019-20 fiscal year, starting July 1, 2019 and ending June 30, 2020.
"We are thrilled to work with such dedicated corporate and foundation partners to deliver vital resources and engaging curriculum to inspire the next generation of leaders," said Joseph Peri, President and CEO of JA New York. "It is because of our supporters that we can provide such meaningful opportunities for students across our region to gain valuable skills and knowledge for the real world."
Thanks to the generosity of the funders and grantors listed below, JA New York will continue to offer financial literacy, entrepreneurship and work readiness programs to more than 330 New York City, Long Island and Lower Hudson Valley schools. JA New York thanks them for investing in the achievement of future business and community professionals.
- Accenture
- AIG
- Allegis Group Foundation
- Allstate Sales Group
- American Express
- Assurant Foundation
- Atlas Air, Inc.
- Automatic Data Processing
- Bank of America Corporation
- Bank of America Merchant Services
- Bayview Asset Management
- BNB Bank
- BNY Mellon
- Capital One Financial Corporation
- Central National Gottesman Foundation
- CIT Group
- CNA Financial Corporation
- Covington & Burling LLP
- Cravath, Swaine & Moore LLP
- Crown Castle
- CTBC Bank
- Deloitte
- Delta Air Lines, Inc.
- East West Bank
- Edelman
- EY LLP
- Farrell Fritz P.C.
- FedEx Corporation
- Founder Shield, LLC
- Goldman Sachs
- HSBC Finance Corporation
- KKR & Co.
- KPMG LLP
- Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc.
- MetLife
- MUFG
- National Grid
- NYC Civic Corps
- Out Front, Inc.
- Paul, Weiss, Rifkind, Wharton & Garrison LLP
- PayPal
- PepsiCo, Inc.
- Pitney Bowes, Inc.
- Point72 LP
- Popular Bank
- Preferred Bank
- Prudential Financial
- PurePoint Financial
- PwC
- Refinitiv
- Ridgewood Savings Bank
- Robert Half International Inc.
- S&P Global
- Santander Bank
- Shiseido Americas
- Skadden, Arps, Slate, Meagher & Flom
- State Street Bank & Trust Co.
- Sterling National Bank
- Stop & Stor
- TD Bank
- Terex Corporation
- The Community Company
- The Firmament Foundation
- The New York Yankees
- The Raether 1985 Charitable Trust
- Transport Workers Union of America
- Trilon Graphics
- U.S. Bank
- U.S. China Youth Education Solutions Foundation, Inc.
- UHY Advisors NY, Inc.
- Valley National Bank
- Voya Financial, Inc.
- Webster Bank
- Wells Fargo & Company
ABOUT JUNIOR ACHIEVEMENT OF NEW YORK
Junior Achievement of New York is the local affiliate of Junior Achievement USA, the nation's largest organization dedicated to giving young people the knowledge and skills they need to own their economic success, plan for their future, and make smart academic and economic choices. We recruit, train, and mobilize more than 7,600 corporate and community volunteers to provide relevant, hands-on experiences that give students knowledge and skills in financial literacy, work readiness and entrepreneurship. Today, JA New York delivers more than 102,000 student experiences per year to more than 330 NYC, Long Island and Lower Hudson Valley public schools. Visit www.jany.org for more information.
CONTACT: Stephanie Zlotnick
Phone: 212-907-0050 ext. 146
Email: szlotnick@jany.org
SOURCE Junior Achievement of New York
