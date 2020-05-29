Junior Achievement of New York Redefines Real World Education Amid COVID-19 Crisis

NEW YORK, May 29, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Junior Achievement of New York – the leading provider of real world education for K-12 students in New York City, Long Island, and the Lower Hudson Valley – is broadening its hands-on, in-classroom, and workplace-based programs to include virtual program delivery in response to the COVID-19 pandemic.

"Now more than ever, young people need to envision a future that they can shape and look forward to," says Joseph Peri, President and CEO of Junior Achievement of New York. "At JA we are all about inspiring tomorrows. Though the 'how' of what we do has changed, the 'why' that drives our mission remains the same."

Staying true to Junior Achievement's commitment to providing pathways to success for young people, JA New York's virtual programs focus on financial literacy, entrepreneurship, and work readiness through a variety of media. Free resources are available for teachers to incorporate JA lessons into their own distance learning platforms; interactive events with industry executives are being live-streamed for students; and the annual spring high school Business Plan Competition was held entirely online.

JA New York's chief goals are economic mobility through inspiration and access. "We're really focusing on a future-facing agenda that makes the most of technological resources that can enable JA to do what it does best – inspire and prepare young people to succeed in life," continues Peri. "We don't know what the economy or job market will look like when our communities begin to start up again. But mentoring young people to be engaged, resilient, and forward thinking will be vital to the success of that effort."

Educators who are interested in the work that JA New York is doing to provide free, inspiring and empowering programs to K-12 students can find more information here. Those interested in becoming virtual volunteers can sign up by emailing [email protected].

JA New York's work is made possible by the generosity of the private and public sector across Greater New York. You can make a donation to support the continuation of these virtual programs by clicking here.

ABOUT JUNIOR ACHIEVEMENT OF NEW YORK

Junior Achievement of New York is the local affiliate of Junior Achievement USA, the nation's largest organization dedicated to giving young people the knowledge and skills they need to own their economic success, plan for their future, and make smart academic and economic choices. We recruit, train, and mobilize more than 7,600 corporate and community volunteers to provide relevant, hands-on experiences that give students knowledge and skills in financial literacy, work readiness and entrepreneurship. Today, JA New York delivers more than 102,000 student experiences per year to more than 330 NYC, Long Island and Lower Hudson Valley public schools. Visit www.jany.org for more information.

CONTACT: Renee Colombo

Phone: 347-306-2269

Email: [email protected]

SOURCE Junior Achievement of New York

Related Links

https://www.juniorachievement.org

