Junior Achievement USA Names Sridhar Thodupunoori Chief Information Technology Officer

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo., Feb. 24, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Junior Achievement USA announced today that Sridhar ("Sri") Thodupunoori has accepted the position of Chief Information Technology Officer for Junior Achievement USA, effective March 1, 2022.

In this role, Thodupunoori will be a JA USA leadership team member and will lead the Information Technology group. Sri will be responsible for developing an enterprise technology strategy that supports JA's short and long-term objectives, collaborating with other JA USA departments to build a cohesive cross-functional technology architecture, assuring JA Areas have the technology support required to effectively implement JA's learning experiences and gather data which may be used for reporting and analyzing opportunities for improvement. He will also work closely with members of the Technology Committee of the JA USA National Board.

"Sri has an impressive background of helping nonprofits achieve their business objectives through the use of technology," said Jack E. Kosakowski, President & CEO of Junior Achievement USA. "This is an essential need for Junior Achievement, given the growing reliance on technology in both the education and nonprofit sectors. We look forward to working with Sri as his leadership helps guide JA through the changing technology landscape."

Thodupunoori comes to JA from a successful twenty-year career with the Juvenile Diabetes Research Foundation (JDRF), the leading global organization funding type 1 diabetes research. During that time, he worked with a network of JDRF Chapters. He was responsible for developing an IT strategy with a focus on increasing efficiency, flexibility, and security while reducing costs. He strategically led the definition, architectural design, and execution of initiatives in various technology areas and evaluated and implemented emerging technologies. He led a project to modernize data center technology, transitioned the business to a Cloud-First strategy, and led initiatives to implement a Big Data strategy.

Most recently, Sri has been a consultant for nonprofit organizations to assess information systems and technology infrastructure and create their strategic roadmap.

About Junior Achievement USA® (JA)

Junior Achievement is the world's largest organization dedicated to giving young people the knowledge and skills they need to own their economic success, plan for their future, and make smart academic and economic choices. JA programs are delivered by corporate and community volunteers and provide relevant, hands-on experiences that give students from kindergarten through high school knowledge and skills in financial literacy, work readiness, and entrepreneurship. Today, JA reaches nearly 2.5 million students per year in 103 markets across the United States, which are among the 10 million students served by operations in 100 other countries worldwide. Junior Achievement USA is a member of JA Worldwide. Visit www.JA.org for more information.

