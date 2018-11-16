Junior League Of Los Angeles To Host Harvest Boutique

LOS ANGELES, Nov. 16, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- The Junior League of Los Angeles, Inc. "JLLA" will host the 19th Annual Harvest Boutique fundraiser, "Where Giving is Always in Style", on Sunday, November 18, 2018 at the JW Marriott Los Angeles at L.A. LIVE from 9:00 a.m. – 4:00 p.m. This year's event will feature a fun-filled day of shopping with over 50 unique boutique vendors, including Trina Turk and Kendra Scott, and an impressive silent auction. Guests will enjoy a "Real or Fake" guessing game hosted by luxury consignment vendor, The Real Real, and a gourmet brunch honoring two award recipients and celebrating JLLA's work in the Los Angeles Community.

Proceeds raised at the annual Harvest Boutique fundraiser empower JLLA's members to improve access to resources for Los Angeles area transition-age foster youth and underserved students seeking higher education. This year, JLLA will recognize two amazing volunteers and community leaders, Nadine Schiff-Rosen and Shelli Herman. Both women serve as examples of the power of the organization's mission to develop the potential of women and improve the community through the action and leadership of trained volunteers.

The 2018 Community Achievement Award will be presented to Nadine Schiff-Rosen. Formerly a Correspondent with the CBS Evening News With Dan Rather, Schiff-Rosen is now Vice President of Michael Douglas' Stonebridge Entertainment. In addition to her work with foster children on the Board of United Friends of the Children, Schiff-Rosen initiated an annual fundraising event raising thousands of dollars for marginalized youth to enter college. She serves on the Sundance Board of Trustees and on the Board of Women's Alzheimer's Movement, and holds a Master's Degree in Clinical Psychology and an MFA in Creative Writing.

This year's Spirit of Voluntarism Award honors Shelli Herman. Herman has dedicated 22 years of service to JLLA, having served several terms on the Board of Directors as Projects Director and Development Director, and as co-chair of the Leadership Legacy Council from 2016 to 2018. Herman is also VP of the Board of Directors for the Children's Bureau, where she chairs the Governance Committee and is an active member of the Executive Committee. Herman was a member of the Board of Directors for the Downtown Women's Center and served as the 2016 chair for the Center's Dinner with a Cause, which realized the highest net revenue in the history of the event.

Tickets to Harvest Boutique's Sip & Shop are on sale now and can be purchased through the Junior League of Los Angeles by visiting www.jlla.org or by calling (323) 957-4280. Sip & Shop tickets can also be purchased at the door on the day of the event.

ABOUT THE JUNIOR LEAGUE OF LOS ANGELES

The Junior League of Los Angeles (JLLA) is an organization of women committed to promoting voluntarism, developing the potential of women and improving the community through the effective action and leadership of trained volunteers. Its purpose is exclusively educational and charitable. Now in its 93rd year of service, JLLA seeks to improve access to resources for Los Angeles area transition-age youth and underserved students seeking higher education.

