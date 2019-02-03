Junior State Of America Brings 1,500 High Schoolers To Washington DC For Congressional Simulation

WASHINGTON, Feb. 3, 2019 /PRNewswire/ --The Junior State of America (JSA) will welcome more than 1,500 high school students for a two-day Congressional simulation in February. The students are coming from JSA chapters in Ohio, North Carolina, Florida, New Jersey, Maryland and Virginia to debate bills on issues facing the nation. Among the issues scheduled for debate are immigration, reinstating voting rights to felons, and redistricting.

"In our current political environment, it is refreshing to watch these young people discuss issues of national importance in a civil and thoughtful manner," said JSA Chief Executive Officer Ken White. "These are issues that the students identified as important to the country and its future, and the students themselves are working together to craft solutions."

As the nation's largest and oldest student-run organization, JSA offers high school students the opportunity to learn how to engage with the political system, gain hands-on experience on the workings of Congress, as well as running a nationwide organization of 10,000 high school students. Over Feb. 9-10;16-17 and 23-24, students will meet in committees to amend bills, negotiate with their fellow legislators on which bills get passed and debate the bills in Congress.

To learn more about JSA and its programs, visit www.jsa.org .

About Junior State of America

Since 1934, the nonprofit the Junior State of America (JSA) have helped more than 500,000 student leaders acquire the knowledge and skills necessary to be active, informed and responsible citizens, voters and leaders. We are committed to developing a diverse cross section of young leaders throughout the entire country. The mission of JSA is to strengthen American democracy by educating and preparing high school students for life-long involvement and responsible leadership in a democratic society. At the student-run Junior State chapters, summer schools and summer institutes, participants learn statesmanship as they engage in political discourse. They cultivate democratic leadership skills, challenge one another to think critically, advocate their own opinions, develop respect for opposing views and learn to rise above self-interest to promote the public good.

CONTACT: Melissa Williams, Director of Engagement & Communications

(650) 393-7728/804-349-4342 or mwilliams@jsa.org

SOURCE The Junior State of America Foundation

Related Links

www.jsa.org

