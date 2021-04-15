Juniper Biologics Announces the Appointment of Raman Singh as Chief Executive

SINGAPORE, April 15, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Juniper Biologics, a science-led healthcare company focused on researching, developing & commercialising novel therapies, has announced the appointment of celebrated pharmaceutical executive Raman Singh to the role of Chief Executive.

Juniper Biologics will be focused on researching, developing and commercialising innovative medications in the areas of Oncology, Rare/Orphan Diseases and Gene Therapy. The company is headquartered in Singapore.

Juniper Biologics was founded on a vision to provide the next generation of life-changing treatments for unmet needs focused on specialist therapy areas in which it can make the most difference. The company has the goal of bringing in cutting edge innovation and improving the quality of life of the human race and especially in the wake of the COVID-19 pandemic. Mr Singh's plan is to do this by focusing exclusively on much neglected therapy areas, specific biological targets and unique formulations with strong value proposition.

''The opportunity to lead Juniper Biologics is one I could not pass up. There is a tremendous global need for effective therapies and preventions for Oncology, Rare/Orphan Diseases and Gene Therapy. Success would mean alleviation of a lot of human suffering,'' said Raman Singh, CEO, Juniper Biologics.

Mr Singh brings over 25 years of experience from the pharmaceutical industry, most recently as CEO of Mundipharma for its Pharmaceutical & Consumer Business where he grew the emerging markets operations from USD$45 million to close to USD$1billion in eight years. Under Mr Singh's leadership, Mundipharma signed over 60 in-licensing/acquisition deals across multiple therapy areas, covering pharmaceuticals, over-the-counter medicines and fast- moving consumer products.

Prior to joining Mundipharma, Mr. Singh served as Vice-President of commercial operations for emerging markets at GSK. In his role, he oversaw all aspects of the brand's commercial operations across its emerging markets. Mr. Singh previously held positions at Abbott as the regional director in Australia and New Zealand, and General Manager for Korea, as well as various sales, marketing and strategy positions at Bayer.

More recently during the COVID-19 pandemic, Mr Singh spearheaded R&D efforts to investigate how Mundipharma' s consumer products could help the developing and developed world impacted by the pandemic, manage the spread of the virus. Laboratory tests with Duke-NUS and other labs worldwide were initiated to determine the efficacy of certain Betadine products against the spread of the COVID-19 virus.

Mr Singh's support of Singapore as a strong global business hub has been highlighted across international print and broadcast media. He was also featured as a brand ambassador in the Singapore Tourism Board and Economic Development Board's POSSIBLE global brand campaign in 2017.

Mr Singh's many accolades include being named among the Most Powerful People in Healthcare from 2015-2019 by Medicine Maker, Executive of the Year 2017-2019 by SBR Management Excellence Awards and Executive of the Year 2018 at the Scrip Awards.

Mr Singh also sits on the board for Liquidia, a late-stage clinical bio pharmaceutical company focused on the development and commercialisation of novel products. He is the only non-USA based Board Member. During his term, he successfully oversaw the IPO in NASDAQ in 2016 as well as the acquisition of RareGen LLC, a portfolio company of PBM Capital Group. A champion of digital healthcare, Mr Singh also sits on the boards of Biofourmis Healthcare and Neuroglee Therapeutics.

On his appointment at Juniper Biologics, Mr Singh added "There is a great unmet need in the treatment of Oncology, Rare/Orphan Diseases and Gene Therapy and it is our responsibility as a company to provide patients with easier access to therapeutic strategies to improve the quality of their lives. Our mission at Juniper Biologics reinforces the drive to deliver new possibilities in treatments, focusing on the best interest of patients and those who care for them.''

Juniper Biologics is a science-led healthcare company focused on delivering novel therapies to improve the health and quality of life of the human race, by building a growing presence in Oncology, Rare/Orphan Diseases and Gene Therapy. It was founded on a vision to provide treatments for unmet needs focused on specialist therapy areas in which it can make the most difference. Through bold and transformative science, Juniper Biologics is committed to creating possibilities that have the potential to become the next generation of life-changing medicines for patient communities in China, Japan, Asia, Australia & New Zealand, Middle East & Africa.

