Juniper Networks Combines Mist AI with Session Smart SD-WAN and SRX Secure Branch Gateway for Optimal User Experiences from Client-to-Cloud

SUNNYVALE, Calif., Feb. 24, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Juniper Networks (NYSE: JNPR), a leader in secure, AI-driven networks, today announced several new solutions that further execute on the company's vision of end-to-end AI-driven automation, insight and actions from client-to-cloud. Less than two months after closing the acquisition of 128 Technology, Juniper has added WAN Assurance and the Marvis Virtual Network Assistant (both driven by Mist AI) to the Session Smart® networks portfolio, as well as enhanced the deployment and management of the SRX secure branch gateway using Mist AI. Additionally, building on their leadership in the wired/wireless access space, Juniper has added a new cloud-native EX switching platform driven by Mist AI. By continuing to expand the Juniper campus and branch portfolio and bringing it all under a common Mist AI umbrella, customers benefit from fully integrated AIOps, security and troubleshooting across the WLAN, LAN and WAN for lower costs and optimized end-user experiences.

Juniper continues its AI-driven journey with strong momentum

"Juniper is consistently recognized for our experience-first approach to networking, where AI-driven automation, insight and actions simplify operator experiences and optimize end-user experiences from client-to-cloud," said Jeff Aaron, VP Enterprise Product Marketing. "These latest product enhancements underscore our sustained commitment to executing on this vision, as well as our unique ability to rapidly deliver new solutions that drive real value to both customers and partners."

The latest additions to Juniper's AI-driven enterprise include:

WAN Assurance and Marvis™ Virtual Network Assistant (VNA) for Session Smart SD-WAN. Ingesting telemetry data from Session Smart Routers into the Mist AI engine enables customers to set, monitor and enforce service levels across the WAN, proactively detect anomalies and gain enhanced insight into WAN conditions to assure optimal user experiences. In addition, the Marvis VNA (driven by Mist AI) can troubleshoot Session Smart SD-WAN environments using natural language queries and take proactive actions to correct issues before they impact the user experience. By adding AIOps to the already differentiated capabilities of the Session Smart SD-WAN solution, Juniper offers the most unique SD-WAN product on the market, focused on delivering the best user experiences.

The SRX Series of secure branch gateways can now be onboarded and configured using Mist AI and the cloud. With zero touch provisioning (ZTP) and automated workflows, Juniper simplifies deployment of these devices. Additionally, Juniper customers can now perform simple branch router and secure connectivity configuration functions via the same platform as wired and wireless access, which streamlines operations, lowers costs and minimizes headaches. New EX4400 secure access switch. The latest addition to the EX Series portfolio is optimized for the cloud with best-in-class security and AIOps. The EX4400 enables IT teams to seamlessly design an EVPN-VXLAN network fabric that extends from the data center to the campus core, distribution and access layers, coupled with important security capabilities such as MACsec AES256 and standards-based microsegmentation using group-based policies (GBP). By leveraging Mist AI, the EX4400 (like all EX access switches) makes it easy to set up and manage wired access networks and troubleshoot "needle in haystack" problems like misconfigured VLANs and bad cables.

This launch builds upon the great success Juniper enjoyed with the AI-driven enterprise business in 2020, including triple-digit wireless logo growth, record wireless bookings and record volumes for EX access switch bookings. Customers include a variety of marquee names in all verticals, including five of the Fortune/Global 10. Additionally, Gartner positioned Juniper Networks as a Leader in the 2020 Gartner Magic Quadrant for Wired and Wireless LAN Access Infrastructure, with Juniper placing the highest in ability to execute within the Leaders' Quadrant. Juniper was also named a visionary in both the 2020 Gartner Magic Quadrant for WAN Edge Infrastructure and 2021 Gartner Magic Quadrant for Indoor Location services.

