Juniper Payments Paves the Way to Automating Wires and Instant Payments

WICHITA, Kan., Sept. 22, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Juniper Payments, the innovative team driving domestic and international payment solutions for more than 3,500 banks and credit unions throughout the US, announces major enhancements to their real-time, cloud based, wire platform. The enhanced JuniFunds provides a wire solution designed to replace legacy systems, available to new clients of any size as well as exciting expanded integration and processing options to its existing customers.

JuniFunds offers the convergence of a modern user interface, API core integration and seamless processing via FedLine Direct connection for Real Time processing and confirmation.

This end-to-end platform features multiple input channel for consumers, businesses, branch, and back office operations including internet banking connectivity and file output to other systems, for simplified and streamlined integrations.

Core-integrated account balance checks and automated posting allows for end-to-end unattended operation. With automated wire transmission for processing and settlement, JuniFunds reduces operational overhead and cumbersome manual processes.

Domestic and international transactions for business and consumers are facilitated through Juniper's modular payments platform providing best in class services to help financial institutions achieve strategic goals.

As financial institutions explore innovative working environments with both employees and customers, Juniper Payments online solutions, such as JuniFunds, offer solutions well suited for decentralized operations, automated risk controls and reporting which facilitate an evolution toward digitalization of banking.

"Juniper is committed to providing our client partners with top tier experiences and functionality that both enables efficiency through automation, and encourages expansion of services, extended processing windows, enhanced risk management and competitive advantages," said Jon Budd, CEO of Juniper Payments.

Juniper Payments is now offering web-based demonstrations on how banks and credit unions can replace their legacy wire systems while benefitting from secure, automated JuniFunds.

