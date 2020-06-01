Junk Jeeves to Bring White Glove Service & Low Prices to the Junk Removal Youngstown Industry
Junk Jeeves is shaking up the affordable Junk Removal industry in Youngstown, OH and surrounding areas. Offering low pricing visible online, and white glove service.
YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio, June 1, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The junk removal industry is an older industry and the way many companies do business in that space is just that; antiquated. When the time comes to get rid of old junk like furniture, appliances, large items, trash and more, you generally have to pick between low prices and first-class service. Junk Jeeves LLC (JunkJeeves.com) was created to solve this dichotomy, giving customers the ability to have both affordable pricing and "white glove service" as founder, and Navy veteran JM Thompson puts it.
There's more to good service than just treating your customers right and Junk Jeeves pledges to do that and more. By leveraging technology and marrying it with good old-fashioned customer service, Junk Jeeves offers a convenient junk removal process, from pricing to waving goodbye. Customers can book online, by phone or text and even get a video estimate using the functionality available on your average smartphone. Additionally, customers can be comforted knowing that all the guys and gals at Junk Jeeves are licensed, insured and background checked, as well as are conscious of what it's like to be a customer themselves.
Anyone who has ever had a service person trample through their carpet with dirty work boots, or show up in an unwashed uniform, knows that hiring for a service can be a hassle. The name 'Jeeves' was carefully chosen to depict the image of a neat and tidy butler, ready to service customers with pride and responsibility – something the junk removal industry has been missing. "We got tired of low priced labor services coming at the expense of safety and professionalism." says Junk Jeeves founder. "At Junk Jeeves we offer both amazing service and prices that will leave you smiling."
Junk Jeeves is now accepting bookings and even hiring good folks!
For more information and to get your free online quote, visit JunkJeeves.com
About Junk Jeeves LLC
Junk Jeeves LLC is a veteran owned, affordable junk removal company, servicing the Youngstown, Warren, Trumbull county and surrounding areas. Upfront pricing and quotes online. Just Text Jeeves at 330-977-5432.
