Juno Markets Launches Customer Support Through All Major Mobile Communications Apps

PORT VILA, Vanuatu, April 12, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Enhancing its customer support experience, Juno Markets is now offering clients the ability to contact support through several communication apps such as Whatsapp, Wechat, Facebook Messenger, Skype, Line, and Telegram. Clients can reach Juno Markets directly from their app of choice through an integrated widget on the company's website.

Tung Ng, Juno Markets' head of client services, states "People have become less dependent on email and desktop chat services and expect to have real time feedback when dealing with companies. Therefore we're providing a mobile friendly experience for all of our clients using the apps that they most often already use."

About Juno Markets

Juno Markets is a leading online forex and CFDs trading service provider. Starting in Asia Pacific, the firm was established by industry veterans who believe in bringing an exceptional trading experience to traders through use of the latest technology and localized support and services. Juno Markets aims to become the premier broker for both clients and IBs through low cost spreads, reliable execution, and unique trading resources. For more information on the Company, its products and services, please visit https://www.junomarkets.com.

