Juno Medical Raises $5.4M in Seed Financing to Reimagine Primary Care for the 99%

NEW YORK, July 30, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Juno Medical, the modern doctor's office that's designed for the 99%, today announces $5.4 million in seed funding led by Vast Ventures. Existing investors Atento Capital, Company Ventures, humbition, RareBreed Ventures, and Lafayette Square will also participate in the round. This milestone coincides with the launch of Juno's first flagship location in Harlem, NY after several months of rapid growth providing care for thousands of New Yorkers during the COVID-19 pandemic.

"We are thrilled to partner with the ambitious team at Juno to revolutionize healthcare in underserved communities by providing families easy access to high-quality care," said Aniq Rahman, Managing Partner of Vast Ventures. "Juno's tech-enabled omnichannel approach is the future of primary care and pediatrics. This next phase will be focused on rapid expansion beyond Harlem into other overlooked neighborhoods nationally."

Juno Medical created a one-stop solution for great everyday care for the whole family that disrupts every facet of the patient experience by providing exceptional hospitality, modern technology, and transparent prices. It's designed as a new healthcare home that brings the best of pediatrics, adult primary care, women's health, and same-day care, and diagnostic services in one place.

Unlike recent trends in concierge medicine and venture-backed primary care models that require upfront fees to access care, anyone with insurance can get exceptional care at Juno. Juno is taking a different approach to meet the needs of busy households by offering additional plans that start at $20 per month and complement it's core services with added conveniences, savings, and unique events and experiences.

"As a parent, physician, and healthcare industry veteran, I've witnessed firsthand how broken our system is for people and families from all walks of life," said Akili Hinson, Founder & CEO of Juno. "We have a fundamental belief that everyone deserves great care that's both accessible and affordable — regardless of zip code they're born in, the color of their skin, the size of their bank account, or who they love."

As part of its mission to create a healthier world, Juno will use this funding to launch its Brooklyn location, expand its virtual care services and price transparency capabilities, and to hire new team members across the company. Juno Medical's Harlem and Brooklyn locations are just the beginning, the company has plans for national expansion in 2022 and will offer new virtual and wellness services in the coming months.

Launched in April 2020, Juno Medical is a tech-enabled healthcare service provider designed for families. The company offers exceptional hospitality, modern technology, and transparent prices that won't break the bank and brings the best of pediatrics, adult primary care, women's health, and same-day care into one thoughtful and beautifully designed place.

