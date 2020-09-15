JUNO Partners with ACEP for their 'Unconventional' Virtual Event

SAN DIEGO, Sept. 15, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The American College of Emergency Physicians (ACEP) has made the 'unconventional' decision to host their annual conference in an all-digital format from October 26th-29th.

2020 has not been a conventional year, so ACEP needed an unconventional way to host its annual conference, now fittingly named Unconventional 2020. ACEP's annual event is the world's largest emergency medicine conference, and Unconventional 2020 will now be hosted on JUNO, a virtual event platform created to connect and engage attendees to events, on-demand content, courses, and more 365 days a year.

ACEP promotes the highest quality of emergency care for physicians and patients alike, and this commitment to quality drove them to choose JUNO as the platform to deliver a best-in-class experience for their members. This innovative and interactive online event will uniquely capture the pace and spirit of the emergency medicine industry.

JUNO's platform will create one-of-a-kind experiences featuring main stage presentations and breakout sessions where users can participate in live question and answer, chat, and networking with other attendees. Exhibitors and sponsors will showcase their products and services while being able to interact with attendees live via JUNO. Unconventional 2020 will offer over 250 courses with unlimited seating capacity, so there's no need to reserve a spot or run down the hall to catch the next speaker.

Unconventional 2020 allows attendees to access unlimited content from the comfort of their own home. Each Unconventional attendee will have their own JUNO room, giving them the ability to network with other attendees, share ideas, and more!

Immediately following the event, attendees will gain access to additional presentations as well as all recordings of breakouts, panel discussions, and more for three years-all of which are included in registration for the event.

JUNO allows organizations to make their events not just a one-time experience, but something that gives their members the value they expect in a way that's accessible and helps build their networks.

Additionally, the platform allows attendees to earn 250+ hours of on-demand CME credit with the ability to customize their experience based on individual schedules. With JUNO's innovative and engaging platform, ACEP's Unconventional 2020 event will be a virtual conference with a year-round impact.

