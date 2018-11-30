Jupai Reports Third Quarter 2018 Results

SHANGHAI, Dec. 7, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Jupai Holdings Limited ("Jupai" or the "Company") (NYSE: JP), a leading third-party wealth management service provider, focusing on distributing wealth management products and providing quality product advisory services to high-net-worth individuals in China, today announced its unaudited financial results for the third quarter and nine months ended September 30, 2018.

THIRD QUARTER AND FIRST NINE MONTHS 2018 FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS

Net revenues in the third quarter of 2018 were RMB310.6 million (US[1] $45.2 million ), a 29.5% decrease from the corresponding period in 2017. For the first nine months of 2018, net revenues were RMB1,187.4 million ( US$172.9 million ), a decrease of 4.7% from the same period in 2017.

(RMB '000, except percentages) Q3 2017

Q3 2017 %

Q3 2018

Q3 2018 %

YoY Change % One-time commissions 265,004

60.1%

147,718

47.6%

-44.3% Recurring management fees 90,697

20.6%

96,379

31.0%

6.3% Recurring service fees 21,731

4.9%

10,144

3.3%

-53.3% Other service fees 63,353

14.4%

56,343

18.1%

-11.1% Total net revenues 440,785

100.0%

310,584

100.0%

-29.5%



(RMB '000, except percentages) 9M 2017

9M 2017 %

9M 2018

9M 2018 %

YoY Change % One-time commissions 729,771

58.6%

706,396

59.5%

-3.2% Recurring management fees 252,221

20.2%

340,983

28.7%

35.2% Recurring service fees 81,273

6.5%

36,633

3.1%

-54.9% Other service fees 182,880

14.7%

103,355

8.7%

-43.5% Total net revenues 1,246,145

100.0%

1,187,367

100.0%

-4.7%

Income from operations in the third quarter of 2018 was RMB27.3 million ( US$4.0 million ), an 83.8% decrease from the corresponding period in 2017. For the first nine months of 2018, income from operations was RMB340.1 million ( US$49.5 million ), a decrease of 26.0% from the same period in 2017.

in the third quarter of 2018 was ( ), an 83.8% decrease from the corresponding period in 2017. For the first nine months of 2018, income from operations was ( ), a decrease of 26.0% from the same period in 2017. Net income attributable to ordinary shareholders in the third quarter of 2018 was RMB1.7 million ( US$0.2 million ), a 98.5% decrease from the corresponding period in 2017. For the first nine months of 2018, net income attributable to ordinary shareholders was RMB205.4 million ( US$29.9 million ), a decrease of 35.6% from the same period in 2017.

in the third quarter of 2018 was ( ), a 98.5% decrease from the corresponding period in 2017. For the first nine months of 2018, net income attributable to ordinary shareholders was ( ), a decrease of 35.6% from the same period in 2017. Non-GAAP[2] net income attributable to ordinary shareholders in the third quarter of 2018 was RMB25.5 million ( US$3.7 million ), a 79.8% decrease from the corresponding period in 2017. For the first nine months of 2018, non-GAAP net income attributable to ordinary shareholders was RMB267.1 million ( US$38.9 million ), a decrease of 24.2% from the same period in 2017.

[1] The U.S. dollars (US$) amounts disclosed in this press release, except for those transaction amounts that were actually settled in U.S. dollars, are presented solely for the convenience of the reader. The conversion of Renminbi (RMB) into U.S. dollars (US$) in this press release is based on the noon buying rate on September 28, 2018, as set forth in the H.10 statistical release of the Board of Governors of the Federal Reserve System, which was RMB6.8680 to US$1.00. The percentages stated in this press release are calculated based on the Renminbi amounts. [2] Jupai's non-GAAP financial measures are derived from adjusting the corresponding GAAP financial measures by excluding the effects of share-based compensation, amortization of intangible assets resulted from business acquisitions and impairment loss of investment in affiliates.

THIRD QUARTER AND FIRST NINE MONTHS 2018 OPERATIONAL UPDATES

Total number of active clients [3] during the third quarter of 2018 was 1,982.

during the third quarter of 2018 was 1,982. The aggregate value of wealth management products distributed by the Company during the third quarter of 2018 was RMB5.3 billion ( US$0.8 billion ), a 56.3% decrease from the corresponding period in 2017. For the first nine months of 2018, the aggregate value of wealth management products distributed by the Company was RMB25.9 billion ( US$3.8 billion ), a 32.8% decrease from the corresponding period in 2017.

Wealth management products distributed by the Company - breakdown by product type

Three months ended Nine months ended

September 30, 2017

September 30, 2018 September 30, 2017

September 30, 2018 Product type (RMB in millions, except percentages) (RMB in millions, except percentages) Fixed income products 10,085 84%

865 16% 31,580 82%

6,083 24% Private equity products 1,327 11%

3,689 70% 5,261 14%

17,680 68% Secondary market equity fund products 7 0%

144 3% 99 0%

1,104 4% Other products 613 5%

561 11% 1,603 4%

1,018 4% All products 12,032 100%

5,259 100% 38,543 100%

25,885 100%

Jupai's coverage network as of September 30, 2018 included 77 client centers covering 49 cities, as compared to 72 client centers covering 48 cities as of September 30, 2017 .

as of included 77 client centers covering 49 cities, as compared to 72 client centers covering 48 cities as of . Total assets under management[4] as of September 30, 2018 were RMB57.8 billion ( US$8.4 billion ), a 1.9% increase from June 30, 2018 and a 15.3% increase from September 30, 2017 .

Assets under management – breakdown by product type

As of

September 30, 2017

September 30, 2018 Product type (RMB in millions, except percentages) Fixed income products 28,415 57%

19,760 34% Private equity products 18,694 37%

34,826 60% Secondary market equity fund products 2,391 5%

2,077 4% Other products 604 1%

1,095 2% All products 50,104 100%

57,758 100%

[3] "Active clients" for a given period refers to clients who purchase wealth management products distributed by Jupai at least once during that given period. [4] "Assets under management" or "AUM" of Jupai refers to the amount of capital contributions made by investors to the funds managed by the Company, for which the Company is entitled to receive management fees. The amount of AUM of Jupai is recorded and carried based on the historical cost of the contributed assets instead of fair market value of assets for almost all AUM of Jupai. For assets denominated in currencies other than Renminbi, the AUM are translated into Renminbi upon their contribution, without interim value adjustments solely due to changes in foreign exchange rates. As a result, Jupai's management fees for almost all its AUM are calculated based on the historical cost balance of the AUM.

"China's wealth management industry has been facing strong headwinds over the past few quarters," said Mr. Jianda Ni, Jupai's chairman of the board and chief executive officer. "Since early 2018, we have seen investors becoming increasingly conservative due to an uncertain economic outlook in China and globally, a weakening real economy as a result of deleveraging and tightened regulations in the financial services industry. As a result, the aggregate value of wealth management products distributed by Jupai during the first nine months of 2018 decreased by 32.8% from that in the corresponding period in 2017 to RMB25.9 billion. However, as real estate companies continue to face rising cost of capital, we have benefited from our enhanced bargaining power. Our average one-time commission rate reached 2.8% in the third quarter, up from 2.2% in the corresponding period in 2017, reflecting Jupai's competitive advantage across the wealth management industry value chain."

"Leveraging our rich resources and network within the real estate industry, Jupai remained dedicated to developing high-quality real estate related products during the first nine months of 2018. Our total assets under management grew to RMB57.8 billion as of September 30, 2018, up 15.3% year-over-year. Looking ahead, in order to build a healthy long-term growth rate, we will put more effort into the development of proactively managed funds, further diversify the industries underlying our products, and continue to enhance the quality of our AUM, so as to create room for further growth in recurring management fees and performance fees."

"Although we expect China's wealth and asset management industry to remain in a transition period given the current macro-level deleveraging and changing regulatory landscape, we believe that China's decades of rapid economic expansion have laid the foundation for a vibrant future for our industry. Additionally, we are confident that investors will increasingly choose to work with well-known, reputable industry leaders such as Jupai during turbulent times in the capital markets. Jupai will continue to adapt to changes in the wealth and asset management industry in order to better manage our funds, strengthen our talent base, increase product diversity, and improve our risk control system. We look forward to building Jupai into the leading wealth and asset management brand in China and creating long-term value for our shareholders."

Ms. Min Liu, Jupai's chief financial officer, said, "While we face ongoing challenges in our industry, we will use this period of transition to increase operating efficiency through cost controls, personnel optimization and IT system enhancement. We believe that these measures will help us lay a solid foundation to expand our margins in the mid-to-long term."

THIRD QUARTER AND FIRST NINE MONTHS 2018 FINANCIAL RESULTS

Net Revenues

Net revenues for the third quarter of 2018 were RMB310.6 million (US$45.2 million), a 29.5% decrease from the corresponding period in 2017, primarily due to decreases in both one-time commissions and recurring service fees. Net revenues were RMB1,187.4 million (US$172.9 million) for the first nine months of 2018, a decrease of 4.7% from the same period in 2017.

Net revenues from one-time commissions for the third quarter of 2018 were RMB147.7 million ( US$21.5 million ), a 44.3% decrease from the corresponding period in 2017, primarily as a result of a decrease in the aggregate value of wealth management products distributed by the Company. For the first nine months of 2018, net revenues from one-time commissions were RMB706.4 million ( US$102.9 million ), a decrease of 3.2% from the same period in 2017.

for the third quarter of 2018 were ( ), a 44.3% decrease from the corresponding period in 2017, primarily as a result of a decrease in the aggregate value of wealth management products distributed by the Company. For the first nine months of 2018, net revenues from one-time commissions were ( ), a decrease of 3.2% from the same period in 2017. Net revenues from recurring management fees for the third quarter of 2018 were RMB96.4 million ( US$14.0 million ), a 6.3% increase from the corresponding period in 2017, primarily due to an increase in the value of assets under management. The Company recognized RMB5.7 million ( US$0.8 million ) and RMB18.1 million carried interest in the third quarter of 2018 and 2017, respectively. For the first nine months of 2018, net revenues from recurring management fees were RMB341.0 million ( US$49.6 million ), a 35.2% increase from the same period in 2017. RMB49.7 million ( US$7.2 million ) and RMB41.6 million carried interest was recognized as part of Jupai's recurring management fees for the first nine months of 2018 and the same period in 2017, respectively.

for the third quarter of 2018 were ( ), a 6.3% increase from the corresponding period in 2017, primarily due to an increase in the value of assets under management. The Company recognized ( ) and carried interest in the third quarter of 2018 and 2017, respectively. For the first nine months of 2018, net revenues from recurring management fees were ( ), a 35.2% increase from the same period in 2017. ( ) and carried interest was recognized as part of Jupai's recurring management fees for the first nine months of 2018 and the same period in 2017, respectively. Net revenues from recurring service fees for the third quarter of 2018 were RMB10.1 million ( US$1.5 million ), a 53.3% decrease from the corresponding period in 2017, primarily because the Company provided ongoing services to fewer product suppliers. The Company recognized nil and RMB0.9 million variable performance fees in the third quarter of 2018 and 2017, respectively. For the first nine months of 2018, net revenues from recurring service fees were RMB36.6 million ( US$5.3 million ), a 54.9% decrease from the same period in 2017. The Company recognized RMB0.3 million ( US$0.1 million ) and RMB13.7 million variable performance fees for the first nine months of 2018 and the same period in 2017, respectively.

for the third quarter of 2018 were ( ), a 53.3% decrease from the corresponding period in 2017, primarily because the Company provided ongoing services to fewer product suppliers. The Company recognized nil and variable performance fees in the third quarter of 2018 and 2017, respectively. For the first nine months of 2018, net revenues from recurring service fees were ( ), a 54.9% decrease from the same period in 2017. The Company recognized ( ) and variable performance fees for the first nine months of 2018 and the same period in 2017, respectively. Net revenues from other service fees for the third quarter of 2018 were RMB56.3 million ( US$8.2 million ), a 11.1% decrease from the corresponding period in 2017, primarily due to a decrease in sub-advisory fees collected from other companies. For the first nine months of 2018, net revenues from other service fees were RMB103.4 million ( US$15.0 million ), a decrease of 43.5% from the same period in 2017.

Starting from January 1, 2018, the Company adopted Accounting Standards Update 2014-09, Revenue from Contracts with Customers (ASC 606), on a modified-retrospective basis. The adoption has no material impact on the Company's financial positions, results of operations, or cash flows.

Operating Costs and Expenses

Operating costs and expenses for the third quarter of 2018 were RMB283.3 million (US$41.2 million), an increase of 4.0% from the corresponding period in 2017. For the first nine months of 2018, operating costs and expenses were RMB847.3 million (US$123.4 million), an increase of 7.7% from the same period in 2017.

Cost of revenues for the third quarter of 2018 was RMB155.8 million ( US$22.7 million ), a 10.3% decrease from the corresponding period in 2017, primarily due to a reduction in performance-based compensation as a result of a decline in the aggregate value of wealth management products distributed. For the first nine months of 2018, cost of revenues was RMB460.2 million ( US$67.0 million ), a decrease of 2.2% from the same period in 2017.

for the third quarter of 2018 was ( ), a 10.3% decrease from the corresponding period in 2017, primarily due to a reduction in performance-based compensation as a result of a decline in the aggregate value of wealth management products distributed. For the first nine months of 2018, cost of revenues was ( ), a decrease of 2.2% from the same period in 2017. Selling expenses for the third quarter of 2018 were RMB65.8 million ( US$9.6 million ), a 12.1% decrease from the corresponding period in 2017, primarily due to the decrease in marketing expenses. For the first nine months of 2018, selling expenses were RMB223.0 million ( US$32.5 million ), an increase of 11.6% from the same period in 2017.

for the third quarter of 2018 were ( ), a 12.1% decrease from the corresponding period in 2017, primarily due to the decrease in marketing expenses. For the first nine months of 2018, selling expenses were ( ), an increase of 11.6% from the same period in 2017. G&A expenses for the third quarter of 2018 were RMB62.5 million ( US$9.1 million ), a 36.2% increase from the corresponding period in 2017, mainly due to the increase in both the numbers of managerial and administrative personnel and their average compensation. For the first nine months of 2018, G&A expenses were RMB180.0 million ( US$26.2 million ), an increase of 25.4% from the same period in 2017.

for the third quarter of 2018 were ( ), a 36.2% increase from the corresponding period in 2017, mainly due to the increase in both the numbers of managerial and administrative personnel and their average compensation. For the first nine months of 2018, G&A expenses were ( ), an increase of 25.4% from the same period in 2017. Other operating income (government subsidies) received by the Company in the third quarter of 2018 was RMB0.8 million ( US$0.1 million ), a 96.2% decrease from the corresponding period in 2017. For the first nine months of 2018, other operating income was RMB15.9 million ( US$2.3 million ), a decrease of 42.1% from the same period in 2017. Government subsidies were recorded when received, with their availability and amount dependent upon government administrative policies.

Operating margin for the third quarter of 2018 was 8.8%, compared to 38.2% for the corresponding period in 2017. For the first nine months of 2018, operating margin was 28.6%, compared to 36.9% for the same period in 2017.

Income tax expenses for the third quarter of 2018 were RMB8.0 million (US$1.2 million), an 83.1% decrease from the corresponding period in 2017. For the first nine months of 2018, income tax expenses were RMB96.4 million (US$14.0 million), a decrease of 20.8% from the same period in 2017, primarily due to a decrease in taxable income.

Loss from equity in affiliates for the third quarter of 2018 was RMB18.7 million (US$2.7 million), as compared to income from equity in affiliates of RMB0.2 million for the corresponding period in 2017. The loss was primarily attributable to RMB15.8 million (US$2.3 million) of impairment loss relating to the Company's investment in Shanghai Runju Financial Information Service Co., Ltd. ("Runju"), a non-controlling investee of the Company. As the industry regulations newly introduced on March 28, 2018 emphasize that asset management businesses conducted through the internet are subject to oversight from financial regulatory authorities, Runju has formulated a new business plan to adjust its business model and is in the transition of its business. Based on management's latest evaluation, impairment loss of RMB33.8 million (US$4.9 million) was recorded as loss from equity in affiliates for the nine months ended September 30, 2018, including RMB15.8 million (US$2.3 million) recorded in the third quarter of 2018. Future impairment analysis will be performed at each quarter end.

Net Income

- Net Income

Net income attributable to ordinary shareholders for the third quarter of 2018 was RMB1.7 million ( US$0.2 million ), a 98.5% decrease from the corresponding period in 2017. For the first nine months of 2018, net income attributable to ordinary shareholders was RMB205.4 million ( US$29.9 million ), a decrease of 35.6% from the same period in 2017.

for the third quarter of 2018 was ( ), a 98.5% decrease from the corresponding period in 2017. For the first nine months of 2018, net income attributable to ordinary shareholders was ( ), a decrease of 35.6% from the same period in 2017. Net margin attributable to ordinary shareholders for the third quarter of 2018 was 0.5%, as compared to 26.2% for the corresponding period in 2017. For the first nine months of 2018, net margin attributable to ordinary shareholders was 17.3%, compared to 25.6% for the same period in 2017.

for the third quarter of 2018 was 0.5%, as compared to 26.2% for the corresponding period in 2017. For the first nine months of 2018, net margin attributable to ordinary shareholders was 17.3%, compared to 25.6% for the same period in 2017. Net income attributable to ordinary shareholders per basic and diluted American depositary share ("ADS") for the third quarter of 2018 was RMB0.05 (US$0.01) and RMB0.05 (US$0.01) , respectively, as compared to RMB3.54 and RMB3.39 , respectively, for the corresponding period in 2017. For the first nine months of 2018, net income attributable to ordinary shareholders per basic and diluted ADS was RMB6.16 (US$0.90) and RMB5.85 (US$0.85) , respectively, as compared to RMB9.83 and RMB9.43 , respectively, for the same period in 2017.

- Non-GAAP Net Income

Non-GAAP net income attributable to ordinary shareholders for the third quarter of 2018 was RMB25.5 million ( US$3.7 million ), a 79.8% decrease from the corresponding period in 2017. For the first nine months of 2018, non-GAAP net income attributable to ordinary shareholders was RMB267.1 million ( US$38.9 million ), a 24.2% decrease from the same period in 2017.

for the third quarter of 2018 was ( ), a 79.8% decrease from the corresponding period in 2017. For the first nine months of 2018, non-GAAP net income attributable to ordinary shareholders was ( ), a 24.2% decrease from the same period in 2017. Non-GAAP net margin attributable to ordinary shareholders for the third quarter of 2018 was 8.2%, as compared to 28.6% for the corresponding period in 2017. For the first nine months of 2018, non-GAAP net margin attributable to ordinary shareholders was 22.5%, as compared to 28.3% for the same period in 2017.

for the third quarter of 2018 was 8.2%, as compared to 28.6% for the corresponding period in 2017. For the first nine months of 2018, non-GAAP net margin attributable to ordinary shareholders was 22.5%, as compared to 28.3% for the same period in 2017. Non-GAAP net income attributable to ordinary shareholders per diluted ADS for the third quarter of 2018 was RMB0.73 (US$0.11) , as compared to RMB3.69 for the corresponding period in 2017. For the first nine months of 2018, non-GAAP net income attributable to ordinary shareholders per diluted ADS was RMB7.60 (US$1.11) , as compared to RMB10.42 for the same period in 2017.

Balance Sheet and Cash Flow

As of September 30, 2018, the Company had RMB740.7 million (US$107.8 million) in cash and cash equivalents, compared to RMB1,527.8 million as of December 31, 2017.

Net cash used in operating activities during the third quarter of 2018 was RMB104.7 million (US$15.2 million). For the first nine months of 2018, net cash used in operating activities was RMB115.9 million (US$16.9 million).

Net cash used in investing activities during the third quarter of 2018 was RMB217.6 million (US$31.7 million). For the first nine months of 2018, net cash used in investing activities was RMB550.0 million (US$80.1 million).

Net cash used in financing activities during the third quarter of 2018 was RMB17.5 million (US$2.5 million). For the first nine months of 2018, net cash used in financing activities was RMB121.2 million (US$17.7 million).

DISCUSSION OF NON-GAAP FINANCIAL MEASURES

In addition to disclosing financial results prepared in accordance with U.S. GAAP, the Company's earnings release contains non-GAAP financial measures that exclude the effects of all forms of share-based compensation, amortization of intangible assets related to acquisition and impairment loss of investment in affiliates. The reconciliation of these non-GAAP financial measures to the nearest GAAP measures as set forth in the table captioned "Reconciliation of GAAP to Non-GAAP Results" below.

The non-GAAP financial measures disclosed by the Company should not be considered a substitute for financial measures prepared in accordance with U.S. GAAP. The financial results reported in accordance with U.S. GAAP and reconciliation of GAAP to non-GAAP results should be carefully evaluated. The non-GAAP financial measure used by the Company may be prepared differently from, and therefore may not be comparable to, similarly titled measures used by other companies.

When evaluating the Company's operating performance in the periods presented, management reviewed non-GAAP net income results reflecting adjustments to exclude the impacts of share-based compensation, amortization of intangible assets related to acquisition and impairment loss of investment in affiliates, to supplement U.S. GAAP financial data. As such, the Company believes that the presentation of the non-GAAP net income attributable to ordinary shareholders, non-GAAP net income attributable to ordinary shares per diluted ADS and non-GAAP net margin attributable to ordinary shareholders provides important supplemental information to investors regarding financial and business trends relating to the Company's financial condition and results of operations in a manner consistent with that used by management. Pursuant to U.S. GAAP, the Company recognized significant amounts of expenses for the restricted shares and share options, amortization of intangible assets related to acquisition and impairment loss of investment in affiliates in the periods presented. The Company utilized the non-GAAP financial results to make financial results comparable period to period and to better understand its historical business operations.

ABOUT JUPAI HOLDINGS LIMITED

Jupai Holdings Limited ("Jupai") (NYSE: JP) is a leading third-party wealth management service provider focusing on distributing wealth management products and providing quality product advisory services to high-net-worth individuals in China. Jupai's comprehensive and personalized client service and broad range of carefully selected third-party and self-developed products have made it a trusted brand among its clients. Jupai maintains extensive and targeted coverage of China's high-net-worth population.

For more information, please visit http://jupai.investorroom.com.

SAFE HARBOR STATEMENT

This announcement contains forward-looking statements. These statements are made under the "safe harbor" provisions of the U.S. Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These forward-looking statements can be identified by terminology such as "will," "expects," "anticipates," "future," "intends," "plans," "believes," "estimates," "confident" and similar statements. Among other things, the business outlook and quotations from management in this announcement, as well as Jupai's strategic and operational plans, contain forward-looking statements. Jupai may also make written or oral forward-looking statements in its periodic reports to the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission, in its annual report to shareholders, in press releases and other written materials and in oral statements made by its officers, directors or employees to third parties. Statements that are not historical facts, including statements about Jupai's beliefs and expectations, are forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements involve inherent risks and uncertainties. A number of factors could cause actual results to differ materially from those contained in any forward-looking statement, including but not limited to the following: the goals and strategies of the Company and the Company's ability to manage its growth and implement its business strategies; future business development, financial condition and results of operations of the Company; condition of the wealth management market in China and internationally; the demand for and market acceptance of the products the Company distributes; the Company's ability to maintain and further grow its active high-net-worth client base and maintain or increase the amount of investment by clients; developments in relevant government policies and regulations relating to the Company's industry and the Company's ability to comply with those policies and regulations; the Company's ability to attract and retain quality employees; the Company's ability to adapt to potential uncertainties in China's real estate industry and stay abreast of market trends and technological advances; the results of the Company's investments in research and development to enhance its product choices and service offerings; general economic and business conditions in China; and the Company's ability to protect its reputation and enhance its brand recognition. Further information regarding these and other risks is included in Jupai's filings with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission. All information provided in this press release and in the attachments is as of the date of this press release, and Jupai does not undertake any obligation to update any such information, including forward-looking statements, as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as required under applicable law.

-- FINANCIAL AND OPERATIONAL TABLES FOLLOW --

Jupai Holdings Limited Unaudited Condensed Consolidated Balance Sheets (In RMB)



As of

December 31,

September 30,

September 30,

2017

2018

2018

RMB

RMB

USD Assets









Current assets:









Cash and cash equivalents 1,527,777,270

740,695,652

107,847,358 Short-term investments 23,203,612

23,203,612

3,378,511 Accounts receivable 53,512,590

84,736,504

12,337,872 Other receivables 22,989,264

16,682,861

2,429,071 Amounts due from related parties 268,760,059

667,343,271

97,167,045 Other current assets 12,276,204

15,861,004

2,309,407 Total current assets 1,908,518,999

1,548,522,904

225,469,264 Long-term investments 50,450,000

50,450,000

7,345,661 Investment in affiliates 181,922,556

355,199,743

51,718,076 Amounts due from related parties -- non-current -

59,192,250

8,618,557 Property and equipment, net 44,957,054

36,540,357

5,320,378 Intangible assets, net 74,350,855

63,544,887

9,252,313 Goodwill 261,621,691

275,435,074

40,104,117 Other non-current assets 32,459,581

30,523,343

4,444,284 Deferred tax assets -- non-current 71,807,042

71,807,042

10,455,306 Total Assets 2,626,087,778

2,491,215,600

362,727,956











Liabilities and Equity









Current liabilities:









Accrued payroll and welfare expenses 212,718,285

73,855,626

10,753,586 Income tax payable 179,224,777

158,353,384

23,056,696 Other tax payable 57,325,185

52,523,571

7,647,579 Dividend payable -

571,220

83,171 Amounts due to related parties-current 27,294,813

14,563,178

2,120,439 Deferred revenue from related parties 171,546,620

135,800,165

19,772,884 Deferred revenue 17,921,745

8,338,600

1,214,123 Other current liabilities 31,941,785

26,930,969

3,921,224 Total current liabilities 697,973,210

470,936,713

68,569,702 Deferred revenue -- non-current from related parties 62,917,485

34,155,189

4,973,091 Deferred revenue -- non-current 6,611,915

2,849,275

414,862 Deferred tax liabilities -- non-current 4,717,167

1,390,544

202,467 Total Liabilities 772,219,777

509,331,721

74,160,122 Equity 1,853,868,001

1,981,883,879

288,567,834 Total Liabilities and Total Shareholders' Equity 2,626,087,778

2,491,215,600

362,727,956

Jupai Holdings Limited Unaudited Condensed Consolidated Income Statements (In RMB, except for USD data, ADS data and percentages)



Three months ended



September 30,

September 30,

September 30,

YoY

2017

2018

2018

Change %

RMB

RMB

USD



Revenues













Third party revenues 106,852,364

116,290,554

16,932,230

8.8% Related party revenues 335,292,485

195,022,533

28,395,826

-41.8% Total revenues 442,144,849

311,313,087

45,328,056

-29.6% Taxes and surcharges (1,360,338)

(728,702)

(106,101)

-46.4% Net revenues 440,784,511

310,584,385

45,221,955

-29.5%















Operating costs and expenses:













Cost of revenues (173,668,668)

(155,832,886)

(22,689,704)

-10.3% Selling expenses (74,900,713)

(65,838,130)

(9,586,216)

-12.1% General and administrative expenses (45,871,467)

(62,460,602)

(9,094,438)

36.2% Other operating income -- government subsidies 22,076,600

841,893

122,582

-96.2% Total operating cost and expenses (272,364,248)

(283,289,725)

(41,247,776)

4.0% Income from operations 168,420,263

27,294,660

3,974,179

-83.8%















Gain from deconsolidation of subsidiaries -

561,528

81,760

100.0% Interest income 1,680,560

1,053,088

153,333

-37.3% Investment income (loss) 3,827,354

(945,974)

(137,736)

-124.7% Other (loss) income (132,902)

3,140,310

457,237

-2462.9% Total other income 5,375,012

3,808,952

554,594

-29.1% Income before taxes and income from equity in affiliates 173,795,275

31,103,612

4,528,773

-82.1% Income tax expense (47,438,160)

(8,019,385)

(1,167,645)

-83.1% Income (loss) from equity in affiliates 155,211

(18,710,397)

(2,724,286)

-12154.8% Net income 126,512,326

4,373,830

636,842

-96.5% Net income attributable to non-controlling interests (10,853,416)

(2,675,124)

(389,506)

-75.4% Net income attributable to ordinary shareholders 115,658,910

1,698,706

247,336

-98.5%















Net income per ADS:













Basic 3.54

0.05

0.01

-98.6% Diluted 3.39

0.05

0.01

-98.5% Weighted average number of ADSs used in computation:













Basic 32,631,080

33,547,937

33,547,937

2.8% Diluted 34,083,757

34,871,348

34,871,348

2.3%

Jupai Holdings Limited Unaudited Condensed Consolidated Income Statements (In RMB, except for USD data, ADS data and percentages)



Nine months ended



September 30,

September 30,

September 30,

YoY

2017

2018

2018

Change %

RMB

RMB

USD



Revenues













Third party revenues 390,341,474

246,427,869

35,880,587

-36.9% Related party revenues 860,461,812

944,616,780

137,538,844

9.8% Total revenues 1,250,803,286

1,191,044,649

173,419,431

-4.8% Taxes and surcharges (4,658,231)

(3,677,954)

(535,521)

-21.0% Net revenues 1,246,145,055

1,187,366,695

172,883,910

-4.7%















Operating costs and expenses:













Cost of revenues (470,401,882)

(460,195,649)

(67,005,774)

-2.2% Selling expenses (199,783,565)

(222,963,325)

(32,464,083)

11.6% General and administrative expenses (143,615,868)

(180,023,991)

(26,211,996)

25.4% Other operating income -- government subsidies 27,417,443

15,882,366

2,312,517

-42.1% Total operating cost and expenses (786,383,872)

(847,300,599)

(123,369,336)

7.7% Income from operations 459,761,183

340,066,096

49,514,574

-26.0%















Gain from deconsolidation of subsidiaries -

561,528

81,760

100.0% Interest income 10,188,988

3,128,582

455,530

-69.3% Investment income 8,755,346

816,417

118,873

-90.7% Other (loss) income (1,870,983)

4,527,870

659,271

-342.0% Total other income 17,073,351

9,034,397

1,315,434

-47.1% Income before taxes and income from equity in affiliates 476,834,534

349,100,493

50,830,008

-26.8% Income tax expense (121,776,263)

(96,393,052)

(14,035,098)

-20.8% Loss from equity in affiliates (3,731,860)

(39,948,843)

(5,816,663)

970.5% Net income 351,326,411

212,758,598

30,978,247

-39.4% Net income attributable to non-controlling interests (32,512,219)

(7,340,318)

(1,068,771)

-77.4% Net income attributable to ordinary shareholders 318,814,192

205,418,280

29,909,476

-35.6%















Net income per ADS:













Basic 9.83

6.16

0.90

-37.3% Diluted 9.43

5.85

0.85

-38.0% Weighted average number of ADSs used in computation:













Basic 32,435,136

33,359,233

33,359,233

2.8% Diluted 33,819,713

35,123,696

35,123,696

3.9%

Jupai Holdings Limited Unaudited Condensed Comprehensive Income Statements (In RMB, except for USD data and percentages)



Three months ended



September 30,

September 30,

September 30,





2017

2018

2018

Change

RMB

RMB

USD



Net income 126,512,326

4,373,830

636,842

-96.5% Other comprehensive income, net of tax:













Change in cumulative foreign currency translation adjustment (12,059,498)

18,590,176

2,706,782

-254.2% Other comprehensive income (12,059,498)

18,590,176

2,706,782

-254.2% Comprehensive income 114,452,828

22,964,006

3,343,624

-79.9% Less: Comprehensive income attributable to non-controlling interests 10,866,767

2,675,124

389,506

-75.4% Comprehensive income attributable to ordinary shareholders 103,586,061

20,288,882

2,954,118

-80.4%

Jupai Holdings Limited Unaudited Condensed Comprehensive Income Statements (In RMB, except for USD data and percentages)



Nine months ended



September 30,

September 30,

September 30,





2017

2018

2018

Change

RMB

RMB

USD



Net income 351,326,411

212,758,598

30,978,247

-39.4% Other comprehensive income, net of tax:













Change in cumulative foreign currency translation adjustment (28,285,790)

20,891,340

3,041,837

-173.9% Other comprehensive income (28,285,790)

20,891,340

3,041,837

-173.9% Comprehensive income 323,040,621

233,649,938

34,020,084

-27.7% Less: Comprehensive income attributable to non-controlling interests 32,525,570

7,340,318

1,068,771

-77.4% Comprehensive income attributable to ordinary shareholders 290,515,051

226,309,620

32,951,313

-22.1%

Jupai Holdings Limited Reconciliation of GAAP to Non-GAAP Results (In RMB, except for ADS data and percentages)



Three months ended



September 30,

September 30,





2017

2018

Change

RMB

RMB



Net margin attributable to ordinary shareholders 26.2%

0.5%



Adjusted net margin attributable to ordinary shareholders (non-GAAP) 28.6%

8.2%















Net income attributable to ordinary shareholders 115,658,910

1,698,706

-98.5% Adjustment for share-based compensation 6,782,134

4,338,128

-36.0% Adjustment for amortization of intangible assets related to acquisition 3,456,344

3,622,519

4.8% Adjustment for impairment loss of investment in affiliates -

15,808,792

0.0% Adjusted net income attributable to ordinary shareholders (non-GAAP) 125,897,388

25,468,145

-79.8%











Net income attributable to ordinary shareholders per ADS, diluted 3.39

0.05

-98.5% Adjusted net income attributable to ordinary shareholders per ADS, diluted (non-GAAP) 3.69

0.73

-80.2%











Weighted average number of ADSs used in computation:









Diluted 34,083,757

34,871,348

2.3%

Jupai Holdings Limited Reconciliation of GAAP to Non-GAAP Results (In RMB, except for ADS data and percentages)



Nine months ended



September 30,

September 30,





2017

2018

Change

RMB

RMB



Net margin attributable to ordinary shareholders 25.6%

17.3%



Adjusted net margin attributable to ordinary shareholders (non-GAAP) 28.3%

22.5%















Net income attributable to ordinary shareholders 318,814,192

205,418,280

-35.6% Adjustment for share-based compensation 23,169,038

17,424,226

-24.8% Adjustment for amortization of intangible assets related to acquisition 10,583,287

10,458,072

-1.2% Adjustment for impairment loss of investment in affiliates -

33,808,792

0.0% Adjusted net income attributable to ordinary shareholders (non-GAAP) 352,566,517

267,109,370

-24.2%











Net income attributable to ordinary shareholders per ADS, diluted 9.43

5.85

-38.0% Adjusted net income attributable to ordinary shareholders per ADS, diluted (non-GAAP) 10.42

7.60

-27.1%











Weighted average number of ADSs used in computation:









Diluted 33,819,713

35,123,696

3.9%

